 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Should Google have skipped the Pixel 7?

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

OPINION: Google’s latest phone launch was a prime example of the compulsive yet unnecessary yearly churn in the smartphone market.

Yesterday, Google unveiled its new line of Pixel phones. But, the Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet launches aside, if somehow you had accidentally streamed last year’s launch instead then frankly you would not have missed out on very much.

While some updates have been made to the new series of smartphones, including a standard processor upgrade, and some software-led accessibility enhancements rightfully praised by my colleague Chris Smith, the hardware remains remarkably similar to the previous generation, with no changes to the screen or battery, and precious few adjustments to the camera system. The differences seemed as minuscule as, well, actual pixels.

We do of course need to test the phones out before giving our full review, and maybe these handsets will pleasantly surprise us in delivering much more than we ever bargained for, but I am writing this based on the impression Google gave at its own presentation.

On the one hand, the lack of major changes isn’t any kind of disgrace; the Pixel 6 was a major leap forward for Google’s own-brand smartphones and we gave glowing reviews to the clutch of phones, including the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a.

It’s not as if foregoing major updates will see the Pixel 7 handsets fall far behind the rest of the pack of its peers into irrelevance. Partly of course that’s because even rivals have not made huge changes to their newest flagships, with the differences between the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S21 also being relatively minor, and the same seemingly being true of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 as well.

But if anything, this wider pattern is exactly what has rendered me yet more frustrated; the fact that multiple manufacturers are releasing new phones, year upon year, when the actual hardware at stake is simply not worth the tsunami of electronic waste that this will surely cause.

In large part of course, it’s our collective fault as novelty-chasing consumers that this happens at all. To take one example, I was speaking to an acquaintance who told me he wanted to upgrade his Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and wanted to know which phone I’d advise him to buy; I asked which particular areas he was looking for improvements so that I could point him in the direction of a phone that did the job the best. He told me that he was perfectly satisfied with his phone actually and had no complaints about it, but just wanted some sort of change as he’d been using it for over a year.

With attitudes like these being far from rare, it’s not surprising that manufacturers simply follow the demand, and they’re likely being richly rewarded for it too (certainly in the case of Apple). But it would be refreshing if a big brand took a year out, saying that simply there weren’t enough changes in the sector to warrant a huge change, and instead focused on a newer generation being significantly different and therefore worthy of an upgrade and all its associated costs.

The downsides of a lack of sales, and a lack of the two-week spotlight on the company that traditionally accompanies a phone launch means that it’s highly unlikely to happen; I’m essentially asking manufacturers to forgo making money for the greater good, and sadly that’s not really how capitalism works.

But as long as I see companies waxing lyrical about their environmental credentials with recycled cardboard packing and the like, yet merrily hopping on the unnecessary yearly updates carousel, I can’t help but feel a little jaded by the industry’s compulsion to launch devices for the sake of it.

You might like…

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6: What are the key differences?

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6: What are the key differences?

Peter Phelps 21 hours ago
Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the upgrade?

Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the upgrade?

Gemma Ryles 21 hours ago
Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Comparing the big differences

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Comparing the big differences

Max Parker 22 hours ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.