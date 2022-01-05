 large image

I’d love an iPad Pro with this paper-like display tech

TCL probably isn’t the first name that pops into your head when you think about tablets, but at CES 2022 the brand has released a number of Android slates – with one particularly catching my eye.

The NxtPaper 10S follows on from a similar device unveiled early in 2021 and while the tablet itself is a fairly modest budget affair, the display has a clever trick I’d love to see implemented on a future high-end tablet.

The $249 tablet has a display that’s supposed to be ‘paper-like’, making it easier on the eyes. It also has an anti-glare finish which should come in handy you use a tablet a lot in a very sunny spot.

tcl 2

I took a look at the tablet during CES 2022 and I have to say I liked the way the screen looked. It has a smooth finish and that anti-glare finish is a lot better at reducing reflections than the usual glossy option.

Matte screens are hardly a new thing, but they have been a theme at CES 2022. Samsung’s latest version of its Frame TV has a ridiculously good ability at reducing glare and the Korean brand had a number of monitors utilising a similar trick.

As someone who uses an iPad Pro on the go a lot, the overly reflective screen can, at times, make using the tablet hard in brighter situations. If I’m trying to work outside at a cafe it’s not uncommon for the screen to become barely visible – using some sort of display like this could help that.

tcl 1

I’d likely only be useful in certain instances though, so maybe it would be best offered as a user-configurable option. Having a matte finish can dull the colours and often wash them out, hardly something that would be ideal on a media-centric device. But if you use an iPad a lot for reading it could be a real ace trick.

