Here’s what TCL unveiled at CES 2022, from tablets to Mini LED TVs and more

TCL has revealed a host of new tech products that it will be releasing over the coming year, including a new series of smartphones and some new tablets. Here’s all you need to know from its CES announcements.

TCL, the Chinese tech manufacturer, has unveiled a variety of brand new products just before the Consumer Electronics Show kicks off in Las Vegas. Take a look at the video below for the brand’s official presentation, and read on for more information on its future plans.

TCL’s CES 2022 presentation

Next-gen Mini LED TVs

The news that’s made the biggest splash from TCL’s announcement was undoubtedly its commitment to Mini LED TV technology. The brand’s ambitions in this sector are far from modest, with its stated goals being “to become the top player in Mini LED TVs within five years.”

Having invested in this tech since 2018, TCL has taken another step forward by introducing a 144Hz refresh rate to its 2022 premium Mini LED TVs, which should provide smoother imagery that’s especially useful when you’re playing videogames. The screens will also have over 1,000 local dimming zones for striking contrast — and yet more details are set to come later in the first quarter of this year.

What’s more, TCL aims to make its TVs the central hub of all its connected home products, including air purifiers and robot vacuum cleaners, and so the Home App is accessible via a button on the remote control.

Read More: TCL to debut 144Hz Mini LED gaming TV in 2022

Tonnes of tablets

TCL also unveiled a staggering variety of tablets, many targeted especially at the education sector.

The portable devices range from the TCL Nxtpaper 10s, which comes with a paper-like display, to the lightweight TCL TAB 8 4G which is intended ideal for learning and creativity, and the TCL Tab 10L, which aims to maximise both entertainment and productivity. Additionally, three tablets designed specifically for children were also announced, those being the TCL TKEE Mini, Mid, and Max.

On top of the tablets, TCL will also dip its toe into the laptops market for the first time ever, starting with the slim and lightweight TCL Book 14 Go.

Eye-catching display glasses

One of the more unusual products announced by the brand was its Nxtwear Air eyewear.

TCL Nxtwear Air

Weighing just 75g, there are two Micro OLED screens embedded in the frames which are intended to give the wearer the impression of watching a massive 140-inch screen from 13 feet away. These innovative frames are due to be launched in the first quarter of 2022.