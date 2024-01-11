The 5 biggest Computing announcements of CES 2024

The end of CES 2024 is almost upon us and it’s been an exciting one for computing products. We’ve seen the next generation of various products along with new and exciting innovations. These are the 5 biggest.

CES may traditionally be the event where lots of new televisions are announced but the computing world regularly comes alive too. Brands like Asus, MSI, Lenovo, Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Razer and more have all excitedly made new announcements at the event.

We’ve had Trusted Reviews team members on the ground trying out all this new tech as well as experts at home coming through all the news. From all the attention we’ve given CES, we’ve picked out the 5 biggest Computing announcements.

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024)

It isn’t enough for Asus to create some of the best productivity and gaming laptops around, it loves to showcase innovations too. The Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) does just that.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Asus may not be the first to the market with this kind of dual-screen laptop design, with the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i beating them to the punch, but the Zenbook Duo (2024) appears to assuage many of the concerns we had with Lenovo’s offering. It’s got a cheaper price, at $1,699.99 and comes with a full-size laptop keyboard and trackpad. On top, you get two glorious 14-inch 120Hz OLED displays for supreme multi-tasking on the go. There’s also Intel’s latest Core Ultra chips onboard too.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super

Things were positively “SUPER” for Nvidia at CES 2024, with the green team launching three new graphics cards. The new RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4080 Super were all revealed.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Trusted team were particular fans of the RTX 4070 Super, owing to the fact it appears to have gotten the biggest boost when compared with its non-Super equivalent and Nvidia claims it offers performance equivalent to the RTX 3090 but with lower power demands. The performance boost comes in the form of a 20% increase to the CUDA cores and higher boosted clock speed. You can pick up the new Nvidia RTX 4070 Super for $599, adopting the same price as its RTX 4070 predecessor.

MSI Claw

2023 was a big year for gaming handhelds and it shows no signs of slowing down. The MSI Claw is interesting as it is the first to sport an Intel chip, one of Intel’s new Core Ultra chips specifically.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It has similar looks to the Asus ROG Ally and comes with a $699 price. The display is a 7-inch 1080p panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Alongside a big battery, you can play both Windows and Android games on the Claw, owing to the MSI App Player. We went hands-on with this handheld and were particularly impressed with how comfortable it was to hold.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT

Not one to let Nvidia have all the fun, AMD launched a graphics card of its own at CES 2024. The new AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT is now on the scene. The new card aims to build upon the existing Radeon 7600, which AMD says offers “next-generation gaming and streaming at 1080p”. With AMD’s FSR 3 frame generation technology, the new XT model is set to tackle 1440p too.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Along with that key FSR 3 technology, AMD has doubled the memory from 8GB to 16GB. AMD reckons all that adds up to 1.9x faster gaming and raytracing versus – an admittedly ageing – Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 at 1080p.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid

You don’t get innovation without experimentation and the Thinkbook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is undoubtedly an intriguing shot at something new from Lenovo.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This laptop with a hybrid Microsoft Surface Book-like design takes advantage of that adaptability to offer two experiences in one. This Lenovo machine comes with both Windows 11 and Android, which you can easily switch between. The full package is two parts, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Station and ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Tab. It’s an intriguing concept, with devices like Windows laptops with 360-degree hinges just feeling cumbersome when used as a tablet. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 aims to solve this awkwardness with exciting hardware and software innovation.