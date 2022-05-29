Sound and Vision: Dinosaurs, Obi-Wan and Stranger Things will ruin my summer

OPINION: Anyone who’s been checking Trusted Reviews homepage this week will know the summer season is shaping up to have one of the best streaming line-ups we’ve seen in quite some time.

First off we’ve got Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus. It shouldn’t surprise readers that many of the team are Star Wars fans, and with many still praying for the return of Baby Yoda after the end of the Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi looks set to be a nice stop-gap until Mando 3 arrive in February 2023.

Set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, the series reunites Ewan McGregor’s version of Obi-Wan Kenobi with his former apprentice, played by Hayden Christensen. If you like Star Wars it doesn’t get much more exciting than that.

Sign up for Disney+ Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. Disney+

£7.99 a month View Deal

Then we have Prehistoric Planet on Apple TV Plus. This is a new documentary series that aims to educate readers about dinosaurs and the world they lived in using cutting edge CGI.

Dinosaurs are cool to begin with, but when the show’s being narrated by David Attenborough and featuring accompanying music from Hans Zimmer (the dude that did Gladiator’s soundtrack) the show looks set to be outright epic. It’s gotten me so excited I may even have to finally cash in and trial Apple’s streaming service.

Finally, on top of all that Netflix had to stick its beak in and release the first half of Stranger Things Season 4. The Netflix exclusive series is one of the best Sci-Fi shows to arrive in quite some time (Editor’s Note: barring Amazon’s The Expanse).

It directly follows the story of Season 3 and looks set to take the show’s classic mix of 1980s nostalgia and classic sci-fi horror to new levels, taking the kids to new locations. With heavy hints at new even more dangerous villains coming I couldn’t be more excited about the show’s return after three long years.

After all that, you may be wondering why I’ve headlined this piece with the phrase “ruin summer”. The answer’s pretty simple; I know wholeheartedly that despite my best intentions, while these shows are appearing, I’m going to be locked up inside with my eyes firmly glued to my Panasonic HZ1550 OLED, rather than enjoying the sunshine.

Curse you streaming services for giving me too much good content to watch! Why couldn’t you have dropped all of this when it was cold and rainy a few months ago!?