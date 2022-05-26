How to watch Stranger Things Season 4: Here’s when the new season airs

Want to watch Stranger Things season 4 in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know including the premiere date of the new season, how many episodes you can expect and a recap on the story so far.

In just three seasons, Stranger Things has gone on to become a cultural phenomenon that blends 1980s nostalgia with classic sci-fi horror. It’s been a long time since fans have had a trip to the beleaguered town of Hawkins with the last season of Stranger Things having been released almost three years ago.

While the wait has been arduous (no thanks to a pandemic), the long-awaited fourth season is almost upon us. Unlike previous seasons, there’s a lot more to be aware of this time around including major shifts to the episode format and some new locations, so keep reading on to make sure you’re all caught up.

How to watch Stranger Things Season 4

As has always been the case, Stranger Things is a Netflix exclusive so you’ll need an active Netflix subscription to watch the fourth season. This is where you’ll also find all the existing episodes of the show, just in case you’re starting from scratch.

When does Stranger Things Season 4 air?

Hold on to your hats people, the first seven episodes of Stranger Things season 4 will drop simultaneously on Friday, May 27. This means that you can binge-watch all of part one at the same time.

How many episodes are in Stranger Things Season 4?

Unlike previous seasons of the show, Stranger Things season 4 is split into two parts. Part one is comprised of seven episodes, while part two will only have two episodes. This means that there are nine episodes in total throughout season 4.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for part two either as the remaining two episodes drop on Friday, July 1.

Stranger Things recap and what to expect

At the end of the last season, our heroes were in a bad place after taking down the Mind Flayer. Billy was a casualty of the battle of Starcourt, Eleven’s powers were still MIA and the Byers family decided to leave Hawkins for good. On top of that, everyone’s favourite Hawkins sheriff, Jim Hopper, despite being presumed dead is actually being held prisoner in a remote location in Russia.

There’s quite a lot to catch up on, but it seems as though Stranger Things season four will jump between no less than three storylines, catching up with Eleven and the Byers who are now living in California, the remaining residents of Hawkins and of course, Hopper’s incarceration in Russia.

To make matters worse, the trailer above hints at a new villain from the Upside Down, one that takes an almost human-like form and will no doubt wreak havoc for our main heroes. Whatever happens, Stranger Things season 4 is sure to be must-see TV.