How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes 1 and 2: What time does the new series arrive?

Obi-Wan Kenobi finally hits this week and we have all the details on how you can stream the Star Wars show and what time the first episode arrives.

Set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi reunites Ewan McGregor’s titular Jedi Master with his former apprentice, now Sith Lord, Anakin Skywalker – once again played by Hayden Christensen.

If the trailers are anything to go by then this is going to be a sure-fire hit, with plenty of throwbacks to Star Wars lore and the introduction of loads of of new characters.

If you’re keen to watch the first episodes of the Obi-Wan Kenobi as soon as they arrive then you’ve come to the right place.

Where can you stream Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Like The Mandalorian before it and the wide array of Marvel shows, Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available to watch on Disney Plus whether it be through an app on your TV, smartphone or through the service’s website.

A month of Disney Plus is £7.99, and you can click the link below to sign up.

Sign up for Disney+ Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. Disney+

£7.99 a month View Deal

When can you stream Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes 1 and 2?

While you won’t be able to binge the whole series in one go, we are at least getting two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 27.

That’s a slight change from the usual Disney Plus release strategy for these big shows, as we usually get one episode to begin with.

It looks like the episodes will arrive on Disney Plus at 8 am BST May 27 (12 am Pacific, 3 am Eastern) so there might be time to squeeze at least the first episode in before the morning commute. As always with these Star Wars shows, it’s also best to avoid Twitter until you’ve watched so as to avoid any spoilers ruining your viewing.

Disney Plus will likely stick with this release timing for the rest of the run.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will consist of six episodes, so they’ll be four to go once the series premiere is out of the way. While the first episode will release on a Friday, the following episodes will hit on Wednesdays. See below for the full timeline.

Episode 1: Friday May 27

Friday May 27 Episode 2: Friday May 27

Friday May 27 Episode 3: Wednesday June 1

Wednesday June 1 Episode 4: Wednesday June 8

Wednesday June 8 Episode 5: Wednesday June 15

Wednesday June 15 Episode 6: Wednesday June 22

Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer

Disney has kept a lot of what will happen in the series under wraps, however it has released a trailer showing some action from the series. You can see it below. But if you’d rather keep yourself completely in the dark, then we’d advise skipping the trailer and going in completely in the dark.

Sign up for Disney+ Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. Disney+

£7.99 a month View Deal

Can you watch Obi-Wan Kenobi in 4K HDR?

Yes, the show will be available in 4K, along with HDR (in the Dolby Vision format if you have the right gear) with a Disney Plus subscription.