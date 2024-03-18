Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

YouTube’s plan to stop AI Deepfakes wreaking havoc begins now

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

YouTube says video creators must now disclose when content created with the help of generative AI appears to be realistic.

In the new tools rolling out today within YouTube’s Creator Studio, creators will be asked whether their content has been altered to distort real people, places or events. This should mean content like deepfake videos generated with AI should be instantly identifiable by viewers.

Almost £500 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Almost £500 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Get the top-rated Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for almost £500 off the initial asking price at Amazon. What was once £1,249 is now £753.79.

  • Amazon
  • Save £495.21
  • £753.79
View Deal

The “altered or synthetic content” label will appear on all videos that check the options when uploading videos and Google itself says it may add them to videos suspected of using AI in these instances.

In some cases the label will simply appear within the video description, but for important matters such as “health, news, elections, or finance” Google will place a more prominent label on the video itself. In a YouTube blog post, Google says examples that must adhere to the new policy include:

  • Using the likeness of a realistic person: Digitally altering content to replace the face of one individual with another’s or synthetically generating a person’s voice to narrate a video.
  • Altering footage of real events or places: Such as making it appear as if a real building caught fire, or altering a real cityscape to make it appear different than in reality.
  • Generating realistic scenes: Showing a realistic depiction of fictional major events, like a tornado moving toward a real town.
YouTube generative AI policy

The company says content that is clearly unrealistic (e.g. “someone riding a unicorn through a fantastical world”), and videos using colour/lighting filters, background blur, vintage effects and beauty features will not be forced to adhere. The use of generative AI to create scripts, captions, and ideas will also avoid the disclosure.

“You’ll start to see the labels roll out across all YouTube surfaces and formats in the weeks ahead, beginning with the YouTube app on your phone, and soon on your desktop and TV,” the YouTube team writes in a blog post.

“And while we want to give our community time to adjust to the new process and features, in the future we’ll look at enforcement measures for creators who consistently choose not to disclose this information. In some cases, YouTube may add a label even when a creator hasn’t disclosed it, especially if the altered or synthetic content has the potential to confuse or mislead people.”

You might like…

AirPods 4 with AirPods Pro-like features coming September – report

AirPods 4 with AirPods Pro-like features coming September – report

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
LG’s cute CineBeam Q 4K projector arrives April 1 with £200 pre-order bonus

LG’s cute CineBeam Q 4K projector arrives April 1 with £200 pre-order bonus

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
iPhone generative AI could be powered by Google, at first

iPhone generative AI could be powered by Google, at first

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
PS5 Pro: Everything we know so far

PS5 Pro: Everything we know so far

Ryan Jones 7 hours ago
Meta Quest 3 Lite: All there is to know about the cheap VR headset so far

Meta Quest 3 Lite: All there is to know about the cheap VR headset so far

Lewis Painter 9 hours ago
Look out Chrome users! Microsoft’s up to its old Bing-hawking tricks

Look out Chrome users! Microsoft’s up to its old Bing-hawking tricks

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words