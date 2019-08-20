The Yakuza Remastered Collection compiles three classic games in a single package

SEGA has announced The Yakuza Collection, a compilation which includes three classic titles from the beloved Japanese series.

Acting as a surprise announcement at Gamescom 2019, The Yakuza Collection is coming exclusively to PS4 and includes the series’ third, fourth and fifth entries for £49.99.

Originally released on the PS3, all three games have been enhanced with improved textures, performance and content previously cut from the western release. The English script has also been revised to improve dialogue and reflect modern times, such as removing some distasteful jokes.

For fans of the series, this is a dream come true, especially considering that it took several years for some of these titles to be localised from their homeland of Japan.

Related: Judgment Review

The Yakuza Collection will act as a Season Pass of sorts. Yakuza 3 launched today, meaning players can pick up the collection right now and sink their teeth into the cult classic.

Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5 will launch on October 29, 2019 and February 11, 2020 respectively. In theory, this should give players enough time to enjoy each game and enjoy the narrative as it was meant to be. Then, if you’re a newcomer, it’s time to jump into the fantastic Yakuza 6.

Once all three titles are available, a physical package will be released that includes Yakuza 3, 4, 5 alongside some extra goodies I can’t wait to get my hands on. As someone whose collected every Yakuza game from the UK, Japan and beyond; this is something I need to own.

This includes a case for Yakuza 5 on PS3, allowing hardcore fans to finally complete their Yakuza collection. For context, Yakuza 5 was only available digitally outside of Japan, a fact that still breaks my heart.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More