Windows 10X document reveals the Surface Neo is just the start

A fresh leak has revealed a load of details about Microsoft’s new Windows 10X, suggesting the OS will run on multiple different devices including phones, laptops, tablets and convertibles.

The leak stemmed from WalkingCat on Twitter over the weekend, who reported stumbling on a document cache containing details about Windows 10X’s interface. The document has since been pulled, but if the info is accurate the OS will be very different to regular Windows 10.

The interface will reportedly have a number of touch and phone-like features. These include an icon for recently used apps in the taskbar, similar to the one seen in Apple’s iPadOS.

It also will reportedly feature a “levers” system that lets it intelligently adjust the UI to match different form factors, including multi-screen convertibles like the Surface Neo, traditional laptops and potentially even phones.

Windows 10X was unveiled alongside the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, Surface Neo and Surface Duo earlier this year. It’s scheduled to debut on the Surface Neo, which is scheduled to arrive sometime next year.

Microsoft created Windows 10X to accommodate the Surface Neo’s atypical dual screen design. The laptop has two screens that are connected using a nifty 360 hinge.

We haven’t had a chance to get hands on time with the Surface Neo, but it looks like a refined version of the dual screen design Lenovo debuted on its Yogabook line, which pairs a regular laptop screen with an e-Ink display and keyboard.

Prior to the leak Microsoft hadn’t revealed much concrete detail about Windows 10X, outside of the fact it will feature a custom “Wonder Bar” that appears when users attach a magnetic keyboard attachment to the screen. From what we’ve seen the bar contains shortcuts to useful commands and can be set to display things like calendar and messaging applications.

The leak’s suggestion it could run on phones is a little odd. The Surface Duo is the company’s first smartphone since Microsoft retired Windows Phone many moons ago. It has a similar dual screen design to the Neo, but is set to run Google’s Android OS with a custom Microsoft launcher.

