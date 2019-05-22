EE just unveiled a load of detailed information about its 5G network here in the UK, including which 5G phones will be available at launch and how much they will cost.

Vodafone might have been first to announce the start date for its 5G network, but EE will be the first to put its live. And you don’t even have to wait that long: it’s rolling out on 30 May in 6 cities across the UK. This first wave of cities includes London, Belfast, Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham.

EE has said you’ll be able to pre-order these devices from today and it’ll have multiple plans available hitting a range of prices. We’ve added some of the various contract prices below. All contracts include unlimited minutes and texts, and run for 24 months.

There will also be some extra perks and benefits added to the contracts, including exclusive access to BT Sport in HDR. Depending on which plan you choose you’ll get either two or three of these ‘Swappable Benefits’.

1. OnePlus 7 Pro 5G – The UK’s first 5G phone

The latest flagship from OnePlus was announced last week. It packs a gorgeous 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855 chipset and a big battery. This will also be the first phone you’ll be able to buy on the EE 5G network as it’ll come out on May 30.

In our OnePlus 7 Pro review we said, ‘The OnePlus 7 Pro manages to innovate in one of the most competitive technology markets out there while still circumventing convention by undercutting the majority of the competition on cost.’

We’re yet to properly take the 5G version of the phone for a spin and it’ll be interesting to see how the battery – which isn’t the longest lasting even on 4G – copes with the extra stress of 5G.

How much does it cost?

The cheapest OnePlus 7 Pro 5G costs £59 a month for 10GB 5G data and an upfront cost of £170. For £69 you get 30GB – which seems a lot more reasonable – and the phone itself costs £50. 60GB data will cost £74 a month (plus £30 for the phone) and 120GB is £79 a month and £10 for the phone.

2. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G – Four cameras and serious power

The Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G was one of the first 5G phones to appear this year and it’ll launch on June 7. It isn’t simply a regular S10 with a 5G modem bolted on. Instead, this is the biggest Galaxy S phone yet with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and four cameras on the back.

Read our Samsung Galaxy S10 5G review

Big phones are a trend we’re seeing with these initial 5G phones and this could be a roadblock to early entry, especially if you prefer your phones on the smaller side.

It’s big yes, but the Galaxy S10 5G keeps the sleek metal-clad design of the other S10 devices. It also adds a ToF (time of flight) sensor on the back for extra depth in your photos, a 4500mAh battery and faster charging.

How much does it cost?

£69 a month (plus £130 for the phone) gets you 10GB data, while £79 lowers that initial cost to £10 and gives you 30GB data. There’s a 120GB option too, which will set you back £10 upfront and then £89 a month.

3. Oppo Reno 5G – A unique approach to the notch

Oppo’s a fairly new player to the UK mobile scene and it has only been selling devices here for a few months. The Chinese brand’s first 5G device boasts an intriguing design, complete with a ‘shark-fin’ camera pop-up. This avoids the notch and gives you a large 6.6-inch FHD+ display.

There’s a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 4065mAh battery and tips the scales at a weighty 215g. Like all the phones on this list, this is far from a small phone.

How much does it cost?

The Oppo Reno 5G is the cheapest of the bunch if you’re purely looking at monthly costs, but not by much. £54 a month gets you 10GB data and costs £170 upfront. EE’s suggested plan costs £64 a month, £50 for the phone and gives you 30GB of data. 120GB data will set you back £74 each month and £10 initially for the phone.

4. LG V50 ThinQ – The priciest of the bunch?

Announced at MWC 2019, the LG V50 is another huge, but powerful, 5G phone. It matches the other phones on the list with a Snapdragon 855 and X50 5G modem.

In comparison, the V50 actually has a fairly small screen for a 5G phone at 6.4-inches. The 4000mAh battery though causes a little bit of concern as this isn’t particularly any larger than what we’d expect on a 4G phone.

Read our LG V50 review: hands on

Arguably the coolest V50 feature is the optional secondary display. This is LG’s first attempt at creating a sort of foldable phone and it can be used as a game controller or extension of the display.

How much does it cost?

£69 a month (plus £170 for the phone) gets you 10GB data, while £79 a month lowers that initial cost to £50 and gives you 30GB data. There’s a 120GB option too, which will set you back £10 upfront and then £89 a month.

5. What about Huawei?

Originally it seemed like one of the initial batch of 5G phones would be the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G. However, during the launch EE said this was no longer the case.