Vodafone has just revealed the launch date of its 5G network in the UK — it’s coming to seven cities from launch, and twelve more by the end of 2019.

Vodafone’s 5G network will launch on July 3 in the UK, and it will be available in the following cities from launch: Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool, and London. Fortunately, it will be priced the same as 4G for consumers and businesses.

Over the summer, Vodafone have promised 5G roaming will be available in the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain, bringing high speed connectivity to your holiday. By the end of 2019, Vodafone’s 5G will have expanded to twelve more cities across the UK adding Birkenhead, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Guildford, Newbury, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Reading, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Warrington, and Wolverhampton to the network.

Vodafone claimed: “Offering speeds over 5G up to ten times faster than 4G, we’ve shown commuters at busy airports and railway stations that they can download TV box sets or movies in a matter of seconds before they embark on their journey.”

Vodafone also announced that a range of new 5G smartphones will be available from the stores by this summer, with the first one (the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G) available to buy from May 23. In our review of the 4G Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, we rated it highly for its “great all-round capabilities, an interesting, premium design and an aggressively low price tag.”

Later this month, Vodafone will release two more 5G smartphones on pre-order: the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G. In the summer, the Huawei Mate X (5G) will arrive in stock. These premium devices are expected to cost in the region of £1000 ($1295), so you might need to start saving now if you want to get your hands on them!

Meanwhile, we will probably have to wait until late 2020 to see Apple’s first 5G smartphone, as the iPhone 11 is not expected to offer this connectivity.

