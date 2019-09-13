Which Apple Watches will get WatchOS 6 and when?

The Apple Watch 5 has launched along with a new operating system, WatchOS 6. But will this software be available on your Apple Watch?

Fortunately, all but one of the existing Apple Watch models will receive the WatchOS 6 software update. Here is the full breakdown.

Which Apple Watch models support watchOS 6?

The Apple Watch 5 will hit shop shelves from September 20, and it runs WatchOS 6 out of the box

The Apple Watch 3 and Apple Watch 4 will be able to run WatchOS 6 from September 19

The Apple Watch 1 and Apple Watch 2 are expected to receive the WatchOS 6 update later this year

The Apple Watch 0 (first generation) will not receive the update

Some users are wary of updating the operating system they’ve become familiar with, but Apple has packed in some useful new features that will encourage you to make the switch, with functions that range from sharpening up the appearance to improving everyday convenience. Here’s a selection of the best new features:

New watch faces: choose from a wider selection of dials and complications for your wearable

Voice memos: record your voice on-the-go handy reminders

Calculator: a convenient way of doing sums without reaching to your pocket

Audiobook support: now you can listen to books as well as music directly from your watch

Cycle tracking: log your menstrual cycle in detail with this new app

Hearing health: alerts you if you’re in a noisy environment or listening to music loud enough to damage your hearing

The software launch coincides with the launch of the latest Apple Watch 5, which ushered in a few new hardware changes, including an always-on display, an emergency call feature (LTE models only), and a boost in storage up to 32GB. We were very impressed with the Apple Watch 4 in our review, with the lack of an always-on display being one of our very few complaints; now that the issue has been fixed, we’re expecting great things when we put it through our review.

