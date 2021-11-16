 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

When can you stream Tiger King 2 in the UK?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you’ve been wondering how Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin have been getting on recently, then you’ll be thrilled to learn that Tiger King 2 will have the answer to all your burning questions.

The Covid-19 lockdown changed the way we lived; with everyone trapped inside for months on end, there was a resurgence of people picking up hobbies and learning new things.

There was also an awful lot of time to fill up, which was pretty easy to do in the new golden age of TV, which exactly how the first Tiger King became such a worldwide phenomenon. Speculation of a sequel has existed almost as early as when the initial docuseries first hit Netflix, but now the time for speculation over and the moment for bingewatching is here.

Keep scrolling if you want to learn how you can watch yet another season of one of the most absorbing shows on television.

When is Tiger King 2 coming out?

Get ready Tiger fans because the wait for more insights into the world of Joe Exotic is almost over. Tiger King 2 will see its official release on Wednesday, November 17 in the UK, with all episodes dropping at the same time.

Black Friday Roku Streaming Hub Deal

Black Friday Roku Streaming Hub Deal

Stream your favourite films and TV shows to your hearts content with this phenomenal deal on the Roku Express HD, which compiles all of your go-to streaming services in one place.

  • eBay
  • Was £29.99
  • Now £13.99
View Deal

Where can I watch Tiger King 2?

Tiger King 2 will follow in the footsteps of the first Tiger King by being a Netflix exclusive, so you will need an active Netflix membership if you want to see how everyone’s gotten along over the past year.

You might like…

Grab the Sonos One Gen 2 on the cheap with this early Black Friday deal

Grab the Sonos One Gen 2 on the cheap with this early Black Friday deal

Alastair Stevenson 50 mins ago
Philips’ The One Ambilight TV hits its lowest price yet

Philips’ The One Ambilight TV hits its lowest price yet

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 Black Friday deal you’ve waited for is here

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 Black Friday deal you’ve waited for is here

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
How to watch Succession Season 3 Episode 5

How to watch Succession Season 3 Episode 5

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
How to stream Dexter: New Blood episode 2 in the UK right now

How to stream Dexter: New Blood episode 2 in the UK right now

Max Parker 1 day ago
How to stream Dexter: New Blood episode 1 in the UK right now

How to stream Dexter: New Blood episode 1 in the UK right now

Max Parker 1 week ago

How many episodes of Tiger King 2 will there be?

While not confirmed by Netflix just yet, it’s highly likely that there will be eight new episodes in total, giving you plenty more time with all the tigers.

The first season of the show originally has seven episodes, though an eighth was added not too long after release which interviewed some of the people who appeared in the series to get an even deeper look into the situation.

What is Tiger King 2 about?

It seems that the latest instalment to the franchise will pick up where we left off, with Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin taking over the role of zoo owner.

You can check out the trailer for the show below.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.