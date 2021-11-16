When can you stream Tiger King 2 in the UK?

If you’ve been wondering how Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin have been getting on recently, then you’ll be thrilled to learn that Tiger King 2 will have the answer to all your burning questions.

The Covid-19 lockdown changed the way we lived; with everyone trapped inside for months on end, there was a resurgence of people picking up hobbies and learning new things.

There was also an awful lot of time to fill up, which was pretty easy to do in the new golden age of TV, which exactly how the first Tiger King became such a worldwide phenomenon. Speculation of a sequel has existed almost as early as when the initial docuseries first hit Netflix, but now the time for speculation over and the moment for bingewatching is here.

Keep scrolling if you want to learn how you can watch yet another season of one of the most absorbing shows on television.

When is Tiger King 2 coming out?

Get ready Tiger fans because the wait for more insights into the world of Joe Exotic is almost over. Tiger King 2 will see its official release on Wednesday, November 17 in the UK, with all episodes dropping at the same time.

Where can I watch Tiger King 2?

Tiger King 2 will follow in the footsteps of the first Tiger King by being a Netflix exclusive, so you will need an active Netflix membership if you want to see how everyone’s gotten along over the past year.

How many episodes of Tiger King 2 will there be?

While not confirmed by Netflix just yet, it’s highly likely that there will be eight new episodes in total, giving you plenty more time with all the tigers.

The first season of the show originally has seven episodes, though an eighth was added not too long after release which interviewed some of the people who appeared in the series to get an even deeper look into the situation.

What is Tiger King 2 about?

It seems that the latest instalment to the franchise will pick up where we left off, with Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin taking over the role of zoo owner.

You can check out the trailer for the show below.