The mystery of this drama release is no more, as we have the full low down on when you can tune in to Death on the Nile.

We now know when we can expect the latest mystery-thriller on Disney Plus. Keep reading to find out when you can watch Death on the Nile, and what the film is about.

When can you stream Death on the Nile on Disney Plus?

Death on the Nile will be available to stream on Disney Plus on 30 March 2022 in the UK and Ireland.

That means that you will need a Disney Plus subscription to get in on the fun. While there are no free trials available for Disney, you can subscribe for one month, at £7.99, or pay the annual subscription fee of £79.90 for 12 months access.

This works out cheaper when done as an annual payment, for anyone considering starting up a new Disney Plus account.

What is Death on the Nile about?

Death on the Nile has been directed by eight-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh and will stars famous actor as the main character, Hercule Poirot.

The movie is based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie and will bring Poirot back as the iconic detective we all know and love.

The all-star ensemble cast includes big names such as Gal Godot, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders and Tom Bateman, to name a few.

For anyone unfamiliar with the classic tale, 20th Century Studios has captured Poirot’s Egyptian vacation as it takes a turn for the worst, turning into a terrifying search for a murderer when a couple’s dream honeymoon is cut tragically short.

You can check out the latest trailer for Death on the Nile just below if you want to check out how this acclaimed cast looks in their new roles.