What is Apple One? Apple’s subscription bundle explained

Apple has announced the Apple One subscription, combining the company’s various subscription products a couple of different bundles. Here’s everything you need to know.

he new Apple One sub brings together the various subscription products the company offers into one bundle and looks like a great way for those fully immersed in the Apple ecosystem,

What is Apple One?

The bundle consists of iCloud storage options, Apple TV+, Music, Arcade, News+ and the recently announced Fitness+.

The Cupertino tech company is offering various bundles at different prices, the cheapest being £14.95 individual plan, which consists of 50GB of iCloud storage, Apple TV+, Music and Arcade.

The Family bundle features the same subscriptions, but ups the storage to 200GB for £19.95. The Premium subscription adds Apple News+ and Fitness+ for £29.95 and adds a whopping 2TB of iCloud storage.

There’s a 30-day free trial to any services you don’t already subscribe to, and Apple says that the bundle can easily be tweaked or cancelled at any time. Those who subscribe to the Individual plan will save almost £6/month compared to subscribing to the apps individually. The Family plan introduces savings of £7/month, while the Premier Plan takes savings to £22/month.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services: “Apple One makes enjoying Apple subscription services easier than ever, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more. With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favourite devices with one simple subscription.”

Where is Apple One available?

The Apple One Individual and Family plans will be available in over 100 countries, while the Premier plan is coming to Australia, Canada, UK and the US. These happen to be countries where Apple News+ is already available, with Fitness+ arriving later in the year.

