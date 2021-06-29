What is Prime Day? All you need to know about the Amazon sale

Prime Day is officially over, marking the end of Amazon’s 48-hour sale for another year, but what is Prime Day and when will it return?

Here’s everything you need to know about Prime Day, including what Prime Day is, when it takes place and who can take part.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is a 48-hour sale that takes place once a year exclusively on Amazon’s website. The site-wide event sees prices slashed across a wide range of categories, including TVs, laptops, headphones, smartphones, games and home tech.

This year we saw discounts on products from Apple, Sony, LG, Panasonic, OnePlus and Samsung, to name a few brands.

The deals range from 48-hour offers to more quick-fire Lightning Deals, though items can sell out before the countdown hits zero so you won’t want to waste time if you see something discounted that you’ve had your eye on.

Amazon isn’t the only website slashing prices around this time either, with retailers like eBay, Currys PC World and Argos offering competitive discounts for anyone without an Amazon Prime subscription.

When is Prime Day?

Prime Day used to be a one-day event (hence the name Prime “Day”), but has seen its duration extended over the years to become the two-day long deals fest it is now.

To add to the confusion, Prime Day has moved around a bit over the years. While past Prime Days have taken place in the summertime (usually around July), Amazon broke this trend when it pushed the event all the way back to October last year to keep its employees safe amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. While it made sense that Amazon would face some delays that year, the event ended up creeping a bit too close to Black Friday.

Thankfully, the summer tradition was restored in 2021 when Amazon held Prime Day from June 21 to the 22.

Is Prime Day only for Amazon Prime members?

One of the downsides to Prime Day is that it’s only available to Amazon Prime members.

Luckily, if you aren’t one already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial when Prime Day kicks off to avoid missing out on all the offers – just be sure to cancel your subscription before the month is up to avoid being charged.

A Prime subscription also includes free next day delivery, along with access to services such as Amazon Music Prime, Prime Video and Prime Reading.

What is the Prime Day return policy?

Amazon’s return policy remains the same even during Prime Day, giving you a full 30-days from the receipt of your order to send it straight back. There are some exception to the rule – just click here to see the full list of non-returnable Amazon items.