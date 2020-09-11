Upcoming phones 2020: 6 smartphones we can’t wait for

Which phones are still coming out this year? We round up some of the most exciting phones we can still expect to get a release this year.

iPhone 12

We’re expecting to see the next iPhone hit shelves in October, slightly later than usual. And by iPhone, we should really be saying iPhones as there could be up to four new models. Rumours suggest two iPhone 12 model in a duo of sizes and a pricier Pro model that might come even later.

You can check out our huge iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro rumour round-up pages for all the details, but here are a few of the big feature suggestions. All models are expected to have 5G, although the top-end Pro might be the only one sable to boast the faster mmWave version of 5G. The high-end 6.7-inch Pro is also said to be the only one with a 120Hz display, but rumours around this particular feature are sketchy at best.

LCD could be replaced by OLED across the range, the design is said to be finally getting a facelift and we’re looking at a rather empty box with no EarPods or charger.

Expected release: October (possibly November for the Pro)

Pixel 5

A favourite at Trusted Reviews, the Pixel series has had its up and downs. While we were disappointed by the battery life on the Pixel 4, we were seriously blown away by the excellent Pixel 4a and it’s got our excitement levels ramped up for the next mainline flagship.

The Pixel 5 is rumoured to pack some mid-range silicon, 5G and possibly a wider camera. Hopefully features like a 90Hz OLED display, wireless charging and excellent face unlock make the move upwards from the Pixel 4. We’ll also see the Pixel 4a 5G too.

Expected release: Late September/Early October

Huawei Mate 40

Huawei might have had a tough time recently, but we still look forward to the brand’s phones. The P40 Pro Plus, for example, reigns supreme when it comes to camera performance and the P40 was one of the first to bring the cost of 5G down.

We’re hoping the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro continue this, hopefully adding in a new Kirin chip and improving that camera even more.

Expected release: September/October | Everything you need to know about the Mate 40

Surface Duo

Yes, we know – the Surface Duo is already able to be ordered across the Atlantic. But for us here in the UK, we’re still stuck pondering the dual-screen future without a firm release date. Hopefully we’ll hear more about a wider release before the year is out.

Expected release: Before the end of the year (we hope)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

An odd one, this. It looks like Samsung might be releasing another version of the S20, possibly with an FE or Fan Edition moniker. Rumours point to a Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G running the show (even in Europe), a 120Hz flat OLED and a similar camera array to the Note 20.

This phone has been leaking out from all corners recently so a full release shouldn’t be too far off.

Expected release: Very soon | Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition leaks

Sony Xperia 5 II

After the Xperia 1 II, we’ve been a more mid-ranger offering from Sony for a while and it looks like a release is close. It looks like 17 September could be the date for this, with a features including a 120hz display and Snapdragon 865.

Expected release: September | Sony Xperia 5 II rumours

