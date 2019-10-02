Huawei Mate 40 could beat the iPhone 12 in one key area

According to a new report, Huawei will introduce a new chip to the Mate 40 series that will be a truly groundbreaking step forward.

It has been reported that Huawei’s 2020 flagship will run on the Kirin 1000 chipset, the brand’s first to be built on the 5nm process. Though this rumour is in its early stages, surfacing just weeks after the Huawei Mate 30 Pro was unveiled, it does tally with our expectations. This leap forward would represent a breakthrough for performance and efficiency, but the question is: can Huawei get there before Apple?

Currently, the cutting-edge smartphone processors such as Snapdragon 855, Exynos 9825, A13 Bionic and Kirin 990 are built on a 7nm process, and we’ve witnessed these chips deliver incredible levels of performance on devices such as the OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, iPhone 11, and Huawei Mate 30 Pro respectively.

But shrinking that process down further to just 5nm should ensure far greater efficiency, which will help save precious battery life as well as boosting performance. At this point it’s unclear whether the Kirin 1000 will be the first-ever chip to go down to 5nm, but we expect that all leading manufacturers will be working flat-out to win this race.

This news (reported by Huawei Central) comes just weeks after the launch of the flagship Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Though boasting impressive performance, an excellent camera and an attractive design to boot, the device was hamstrung by a lack of access to Google apps which is likely to hamper sales significantly.

Meanwhile the iPhone 11 was released just days earlier, and was awarded 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review thanks to its excellent performance, battery life, and camera. We expect it to replicate the sales success of the popular iPhone XR, so based on previous release dates and likely sales performance, we’d anticipate that Apple will probably beat Huawei to the punch when it comes to hitting the next big milestone in processing power.

