Here’s your first look at the Sony Xperia 5 ii

It’s been a few years since Sony reimagined its Xperia range and the company has begun to establish itself as an interesting alternative to run-of-the-mill Android phones. Next on the agenda for a Mark ii upgrade seems to be its mid-ranger, with the Sony Xperia 5 ii.

Sony’s Xperia phone range now consists of the 1, 5, and 10 – so, we aren’t surprised to see the follow-up to the Xperia 5 now emerge following the sequels to the other models. Our first look comes courtesy of a noted leaker who gives us an intriguing preview of the design and camera setup.

The leak comes via one of the most well-known prolific leakers in the smartphone industry, Evan Blass, via his Patreon. (via GSMArena)

One of the things that’s established the reimagined Xperia line is its focus on camera tech, and that seems to be sticking around for the Xperia 5 ii.

The camera setup appears to be identical to the Sony Xperia 1 ii, except for the lack of a 3D ToF sensor. In our Xperia 1 ii review, we said: “Shooting with this phone feels more like taking snaps and capturing video with an actual camera than any other phone.”

So, for camera fans, a similar setup carrying over will be a huge bonus – the dedicated shutter button also looks to be sticking around too . If the setup is indeed the same as the Sony flagship, you’ll be getting a 12-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor, a 12-megapixel 3x telephoto zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide.

Aside from that key camera tech, the Xperia 5 ii looks almost identical to its predecessor and its flagship, Xperia 1 ii, sibling. One thing that the 2020 model may be adding is a headphone jack. We’ll have to wait for confirmation of the rest of the internal specs but, if it follows a similar pattern to last year, you can expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage (expandable via Micro SD).

