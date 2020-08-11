Pixel 4a has now been revealed but the budget handset from Google still has another trick up its sleeve – Pixel 4a 5G.

Much of the initial response to Pixel 4a has been positive, with our 4-star review praising the phone’s camera and display in particular. However, with the launch of a 5G competitor in the form of OnePlus Nord, Google’s phone was left somewhat wanting – even if it is £50 cheaper.

Google clearly recognises the desire for the more modern connectivity tech, and that’s why we are set to get a Pixel 4a 5G very soon. While a 5G version of Google’s modestly priced phone seems straightforward, plenty remains up in the air and we’re here to provide you with the latest information regarding the budget phone’s price, release date, specs and more.

Read our full Pixel 4a review

Google Pixel 4a 5G – Release Date

Google France may have inadvertently revealed the preorder date for the new 5G phone and the Pixel 5 via a Pixel 4a launch post. The date revealed was October 8.

In most regions, the post simply confirmed the existence of Google’s upcoming phone, but Google France also made reference to the impending preorder date (via 9To5Google).

Aside from this mishap, the official word from Google on release date remains “coming this fall”.

Google Pixel 4a 5G – Price

Google VP of Product Management Brian Rakowski revealed Pixel 4a 5G pricing would begin at $499.

We don’t yet know how this will translate to UK pricing. However, the Pixel 4a was priced at $349 in the US and £349 in the UK. £150/$150 is quite a hike just for 5G and would put the device pricing above other budget 5G phones like the OnePlus Nord.

Related: Pixel 4a vs OnePlus Nord

Google Pixel 4a 5G – Design

The design of Google’s next phone is an interesting one, and it seems this may be where Google could look to justify the added cost over the standard Pixel 4a.

As expected, the 5G phone looks set to be very similar to its 4G equivalent. However, leaks and rumours – particularly the above image from xleaks7 – suggest the 5G version will also act as a Pixel 4a XL of sorts. Some speculated the aforementioned leak was the upcoming Pixel 5 XL, however. It seems far more likely that it is indeed the 5G version of the Pixel 4a, offering customers a larger screen than its 5.8-inch sibling.

Google Pixel 4a 5G – Specs

There has been little confirmed in the way of specs for Pixel 4a 5G, beyond the addition of the latest connectivity tech, as indicated by the name of the phone.

For the most part, we’d expect the same specifications as the Pixel 4a, with the added expectation that it will feature a larger display. Whether the larger display and, consequently, larger phone, mean we might see an increased battery size remains to be seen.

We don’t yet know what processor will feature and it’s actually quite a conundrum. The 4G model sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, a chip that doesn’t support 5G or a clear 5G variant.

The obvious choice would be the Snapdragon 765G that’s included in phones like the OnePlus Nord. However, said processor seems a prime candidate for the upcoming Pixel 5. This is one we’ll have to wait for more news on and we’ll be updating this page as soon as we get word, so be sure to check back.

Computing Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…