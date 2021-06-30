Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

United Airlines to enable Bluetooth headphones for in-flight movies

Chris Smith

United Airlines has announced its next fleet of passenger aircraft will enable travellers to connect their own wireless headphones to the in-flight entertainment system.

The recently purchased new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft will offer Bluetooth audio connectivity via a new Panasonic seat back in-flight entertainment system. Those planes will go into service in 2025.

One of the drawbacks of wireless and true wireless audio has been losing the ability to plug headphones into the in-seat headphone jack. Instead some passengers have had to settle for the Christmas cracker-calibre options given out during the flight.

However, that will change when the new fleet hits runways, finally giving passengers the option to use their best, most portable pair of earphones to enjoy the movies, games and TV shows offered during the flight.

“Each new 737 MAX and A321neo will have the industry’s fastest available in-flight WiFi that lets customers stream video from online services,” United said in a press release today. “The aircraft also will have Bluetooth technology throughout for easy connections between wireless headphones and the seat back entertainment screens.”

Forget the proposed return of supersonic LHR to JFK travel in around three hours, give us Bluetooth audio connectivity with the in-flight entertainment and a free beer and we’re more than happy.

We jest of course. We can’t wait for Mach 1.7 travel to return in 2029, but not having to use those those terrible headphones is a real bonus that’ll get us through the voyage.

