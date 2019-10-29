The ugliest Xbox controller ever made is also one of the most expensive

Microsoft has unveiled a new limited edition DPM X019 Exclusive Xbox Wireless Controller and boy does it look ugly.

The controller is a special edition peripheral controller was announced on the Xbox blog and is designed to promote the company’s X019 show in London. It has reportedly been designed in collaboration with London design house DPM Studio, the camouflage division Hardy Blechman’s maharishi “street” collection.

The long and short of this is that it has a slightly garish green, blue and grey camouflage pattern that is “inspired by the traditional 1950’s lizard-brushstroke camouflage and the River Thames in London.”

The firm’s only going to make 1000 of the special edition controllers. Microsoft describes it as its “most limited run of controllers to date” and will sell them on a first come first serve basis for $99.99 (roughly £80), on the Microsoft Store from on November 14 at 2 p.m. PST/10 p.m. BST. Microsoft will also be punting a number of limited edition t-shirts and wallpapers with the pattern at the same time.

The price puts the controller in the same range as pro-level peripherals like the Razer Wolverine and Microsoft’s own Xbox One Elite peripheral. These come with more advanced switching mechanisms, an increased number of buttons and swappable parts – all of which actually benefit competitive gamers. Microsoft is set to release a second generation Xbox Elite Controller 2 with even more advanced features in the very near future.

The DPM special edition doesn’t come with any added benefits other than its different colouring, by comparison.

X0 is a yearly conference Microsoft does to “celebrate” all things Xbox. Fans were able to buy tickets to attend the show from the 1st of October, though you’ll also be able to live stream the event on 12-14 November on Mixer.

Microsoft unveiled its next generation Xbox 2 Project Scarlett console earlier this year. The new Xbox is expected to properly launch next year, around the same time Sony is forecast to release its next-gen’ PS5.

