Trusted Recommends: The Pixel 6 Pro goes toe to toe with the iPhone 13 Pro

Welcome to this week’s Trusted Recommends, the weekly column where we celebrate the top scoring products to pass through our labs over the last seven days.

This week, not only did two products get perfect scores, but we also had the pleasure of offering our final verdict on Google’s duo of new flagship phones.

Every product in this list scored at least 4/5 after being thoroughly tested by one of our product experts, so you know you can trust our buying advice.

XGIMI Halo+

The XGIMI Halo+ is a portable projector designed for people short on space, or who want a decent unit that can work equally well in a kids playroom as it can in a garden. It impressed our reviewers, offering high brightness levels, intuitive Android TV OS software and surprisingly loud audio. This makes XGIMI Halo the best portable projector we’ve tested in quite some time.

Score: 4/5

ADO A20

The ADO A20 is the latest e-Bike we’ve tested. If you want a folding e-bike that you can take anywhere and ride on practically any surface, then the A20 is an excellent option.

Score: 4/5

XGIMI Aura

The XGIMI Aura is a high end short throw projector designed for serious movie fans where space is a premium. It performed admirably in our tests, offering decent image quality at 150-inches. Movies looked sharp and were full of details often missing on competing short throw projectors. Overall, you’d have to spend a lot more to get much better quality.

Score: 4/5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy is a new game based on the iconic Marvel comics franchise. We found the game does the source material justice, offering Marvel fans a compelling story and fun single-player shooting experience.

Score: 4/5

Google Pixel 6

The Pixel 6 is the cheaper option in Google’s current flagship phone line. During testing it proved to be one of the most interesting handsets to arrive this year, featuring a completely reworked dual-sensor rear camera, custom “made by Google” Tensor chip and a blissfully clean install of Android 12.

Score: 4/5

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13

The Yoga Tab 13 is Lenovo’s latest attempt to create the ultimate entertainment tablet. Featuring a large, HDR 13-inch screen, best in class Atmos speaker system and a custom kickstand design there’s plenty to like about the tablet. The only downside is that the screen is locked to 60Hz, which could be an issue for gamers.

Score: 4/5

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless is an affordable gaming headset designed for the Xbox Series X/S. While the lack of Bluetooth functionality was a minor annoyance the headset impressed, offering seamless Xbox compatibility, good sound quality, sturdy build and a comfortable fit.

Score: 4/5

Bluesound Node (2021)

The Bluesound Node is a compact, affordable and effective wireless streamer. During testing we found the BluOS app and extensive connectivity make setup simple and flexible. An audiophile DAC and quad-core processor let it deliver top-notch audio making it a solid purchase for any music fan.

Score: 4.5/5

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 Pro is the premium option in Google’s 2021 phone lineup and a direct rival to the iPhone 13 Pro. It shares the same core DNA as the regular Pixel 6 but comes with a few key upgrades. These included a third telephoto sensor on its rear camera, a slightly larger variable refresh rate screen and faster charging.

Score: 4.5/5

Shark ICZ300UKT

The Shark ICZ300UKT is an impressive cordless upright vacuum cleaner that performed brilliantly on all surfaces during testing. It has a large bin, comes with lots of accessories and is priced very competitively, making it a perfect cleaner for a variety of households.

Score: 5/5

Edifier NeoBuds Pro

The Edifier NeoBuds Pro are one of the best value true wireless earbuds we’ve tested in quite some time. We found the earbuds can go head-to-head with models costing twice as much when it comes to audio quality. This, plus their long battery life and comfortable fit, let them earn a perfect score.

Score: 5/5