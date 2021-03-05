Trusted Recommends: Samsung’s miniLED flagship TV gets a perfect score

Welcome to this week’s Trusted Recommends, a weekly column where we break down the top scoring products to pass through our labs over the last seven days.

And this week’s been another great one for tech fans with 7 lucky products winning one of our highly desired recommended badges.

Each product in this list has been thoroughly tested by one of our resident tech experts, so you can Trust our buying advice.

Without further delay, here are this week’s winners.

Optoma UHD38

The Optoma UHD38 is a new projector that wants to win the hearts and minds of gamers by offering them ultra-bright and fast-response ‘4K’. During testing we found that it nearly fully succeeds in this endeavour offering gamers seriously bright, crisp images, super-fast response timed, a brilliant enhanced Gaming mode and bold colour and HDR performance that’s sure to delight any PS5, Xbox or PC gamers.

Score: 4/5

Moto G30

The Moto G30 is the latest entry into Motorola’s globe trotting affordable phone line. It aims to bring key technologies including a 90Hz refresh rate screen and 5G connectivity to the affordable end of the market. During testing it wowed us by offering buyers on a budget above average battery life, a super fast and responsive screen and the added benefits of 5G data transfer speeds. You’ll struggle to do better for less than $200/£200.

Score: 4/5

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is the Moto G30’s direct rival, with it offering a nearly identical feature set, including a similarly fast 90Hz screen and 5G connectivity. During testing we found its screen and connectivity make it an ideal fit for mobile gamers on a strict budget. This is especially true if you play games on streaming services like GeForce Now.

Score: 4/5

Acer Swift 5

The Swift 5 is the latest powerhouse laptop from Acer. During testing we found it to be a great value option for buyers on the hunt for a portable powerhouse laptop, with it offering a wonderfully lightweight design, stellar battery life and competitive performance.

Score: 4/5

Xiaomi Mi 11

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is a new flagship Android smartphone with aspirations to take on big name handsets, like the Galaxy S21. After thoroughly testing the handset we can confirm it’s a brilliant, great value phone. Highlights include top tier screen quality and cutting edge performance that make it an ideal choice for power users, gamers and movie bingers.

Score: 4/5

Samsung RB38T633ESA

The RB38T633ESA is the latest fridge to pass through Trusted Labs and boy is it cool. During testing we found its custom SpaceMax design and tech let it offer more space than you’d expect considering its size. This plus its excellent temperature performance and decent running costs, make it a great choice for those who need lots of food storage but are short on space.

Score: 4.5/5

Samsung QE65QN95A

The catchily named QE65QN95A is Samsung’s flagship TV this year and its first serious stab to bring mini-LED screen tech to the masses, which aims to let LCD sets match the previously best in class blacks enjoyed on premium OLED screens. During testing, the TV wowed us, offering great black levels, punchy bright highlights plus a selection of excellent new gaming features.

Score: 5/5