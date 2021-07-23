Trusted Recommends: Panasonic’s latest flagship OLED earns a perfect score

Friday’s finally here, which means yet another round of Trusted Recommends, the weekly column where we show off the best scoring products to pass through our lab over the last seven days.

This week pigs have well and truly flown, with our team of expert reviewers awarding a perfect 5/5 score to not one, but two products. Keep reading to find out which.

LG SP11RA

The SP11RA is LG’s latest flagship soundbar. During testing we found that, while it’s not a huge upgrade on its predecessor, it’s still a great sound bar that is capable of producing a powerful, open, dynamic sound.

Score: 4/5

Nespresso Atelier

The Atelier is a Nespresso capsule coffee machine. While it is undeniably expensive, it impressed during testing offering quick and tasty coffee at the push of a button. The inclusion of a whisk means this machine can froth both hot and cold milk in a cup, offering a level of customisation and flexibility missing on cheaper machines.

Score: 4/5

Moto GP 21

Moto GP 21 is a motorcycle racing sim designed for fans of the sport. During testing we found that while it isn’t terribly feature rich, it delivers a terrific racing experience that’s sure to delight its target market.

Score: 4/5

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is being pitched as a more affordable alternative to the OnePlus 9. During testing we found plenty to like with it looking and feeling much more premium than its sub £500 price tag would suggest. Add to this its strong gaming performance, good for the money camera, and it became an easy recommendation.

Score: 4/5

HP Pavilion 14

The HP Pavilion 14 is a mid-range laptop designed for students and people who don’t need oodles of power. We found it performed surprisingly well with its 11th-gen Core i5 blitzing through our tests. It also offers enough battery life to get through a standard workday.

Score: 4/5

Sony Xperia I III

There’s a lot going on with the Sony Xperia 1 III and a lot of it is very, very good. This isn’t a cookie-cutter flagship impersonating a Galaxy S21 or another one of 2021’s other best Android phones – it’s doing its own thing. Our reviewer was enamoured with its tall, thin design, which features a microSD slot and headphone jack. Add to this its top specs and solid performance and it becomes an easy recommendation.

Score: 4/5

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) is one of the growing wave of thin and light gaming laptops to hit the market. During testing we found it’s an excellent option for those who want to game and work on one laptop, offering buyers superb specs and a lightweight design.

Score: 4.5/5

Asobu Cold Brew Coffee Maker

The Asobu Cold Brew Coffee Maker is an ideal purchase for any buyer looking to make iced coffee. We found it’s simple to use and surprisingly affordable.

Score: 4.5/5

Dualit Pour Over Kettle

The Dualit Pour Over Kettle is a variable-temperature kettle that’s designed for ultra-precise pouring. During testing we found, though it’s slower to boil than most regular kettles, its advanced controls make it great for brewing various types of tea, where the temperature is key..

Score: 4.5/5

Govee Lyra Floor Lamp

The Govee Lyra Floor Lamp is a stylish home accessory designed for tinkerers and smart home builders. With its segmented LED light strip, this lamp can display multiple colours at the same time, either statically or via dynamic, colour-shifting scenes. During testing we found, it’s a bit fiddly to set up, but the quality of the light and excellent app make up for this.

Score: 4.5/5

Tefal Smart’n Light Digital Kettle KO853840

The Tefal Smart’n Light Digital Kettle KO853840 is the second kettle to appear in this week’s recommends. During testing it seriously impressed, offering rapid boiling times, a neat display and wonderfully flexible temperature controls.

Score: 5/5

Panasonic TX-55JZ2000

The Panasonic JZ2000 is one of the tech giant’s latest generation premium OLED TVs. We found it to be a gorgeous high-end OLED TV that offers excellent image quality, stellar HDR and brilliant audio quality. If that wasn’t enough to impress you, the inclusion of an HDMI 2.1 input also means it’ll let you game in 4K at 120Hz.

Score: 5/5