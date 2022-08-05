 large image

Trusted Recommends: Apple and LG’s latest laptops impress the critics

Thomas Deehan
Buyers' Advice Editor

The Trusted Reviews team has been hard at work reviewing the latest products to help you make the right buying decisions, and these are the devices that have impressed them the most over the last seven days.

It’s been a laptop heavy week in the Trusted Reviews offce, with entries from LG, Lenovo, Apple and Acer all scoring top marks. We’ve also seen the first ever webcam from Insta360 which packs 4K video recording and would pair very well with any of the laptops featured this week.

Outside of computing we’ve got smartphones, soundbars and more in this week’s roundup, so keep on reading to see which products made the cut.

The LED light around the Insta360 Link lets you know when it's on, and if a gesture control has been recognised

Despite the Link being Insta360’s first ever webcam, the company has leaned on its expertise in the action camera space to deliver a new device that’s sure to impress professionals and content creators alike. High end features like 4K recording, fast autofocus and movement tracking easily make the Insta360 Link one of the best webcams you can buy.

Verdict: 4/5

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro 01

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022)

Lenovo’s latest gaming laptop is a powerhouse performer that’s ready to take on all the biggest mainstream games. Sure, some of its competitors are more easily portable and others have higher specs for more intensive AAA games, but with a GeForce RTX 3060 under the hood and a gorgeous display to boot, the Lenovo Legion 5i (2022) is a reliable build for almost any modern gamer.

Verdict: 4/5

LG Gram 16 (2022)

The LG Gram has never failed to leave us stunned, and the latest 16-inch version is no different. The LG Gram 16 (2022) weighs just under 1.2kg, making it incredibly easy to carry around when you’re on the move. And the sharp QHD resolution ensures that it’s an excellent pick for streaming content, and the odd bit of photo editing.

Verdict: 4.5/5

Acer Chromebook 515

Another laptop for this week’s collection, the Acer Chromebook 515 is the ideal pick for any students in the market for a mid-range workstation that’s easy to carry between classes and gets the job done. The included 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor keeps everything running smoothly, and the 15.6-inch display is bright and easy to read.

Verdict: 4/5

The key art for Two Point Campus, showing the opening of the uni and some of the characters in the game

Two Point Campus

A spiritual successor to Two Point Hospital, Two Point Campus takes the series in a new direction by having the player manage their own quirky school with a whole host of colourful characters. If you’re a fan of real-time management games that have a unique sense of humour, then Two Point Campus is a must-buy.

Verdict: 4.5/5

Asus ROG Delta S Wireless

One for you gamers out there, Asus ROG’s latest set of gaming headphones are designed with comfort and compatibility in mind. The ear cups are spacious and the headphones can operate over Bluetooth or a 2.4GHZ USB receiver, making them easy to pair with whichever device you prefer to game on.

Verdict: 4/5

Polk Signa S4 Soundbar Right View

Polk Signa S4

High end soundbars can end up costing film enthusiasts a small fortune, but the Polk Signa S4 takes it straight to the competition by offering excellent sound quality at a far more reasonable price. It’s even compatible with Dolby Atmos to provide a truly 3D soundscape that can bring your favourite films and TV shows to life.

Verdict: 4/5

The Freebud Lipstick earbuds in red sat next to the charging case

Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick

Doing all that they can not to look like a traditional pair of wireless earbuds, the Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick are definitely eye catching, but they have the audio chops to back up their unique design. While they’re not the cheapest option on the market, they do boast terrific build quality and responsive touch controls that make them easy to use on the go.

Verdict: 4/5

Sony XR-42A90K Google TV

Sony XR-42A90K

OLED TVs typically take up a lot of space but if you’ve been after a smaller telly with stunning visuals then look no further than Sony’s latest XR set. This 42-inch model packs next-level image fidelity that looks incredible, particularly with the curtains drawn. While its price might be a bit steep, the TV is still an excellent option for smaller entertainment units.

Verdict: 4/5

MacBook Air M2 (2022)

Last year’s MacBook Air M1 cemented itself as one of the best portable laptops you could buy, and while it had a lot to live up to in a successor, Apple has struck gold once again with the MacBook Air M2 (2022). Performance and battery life see noticeable upgrades here, and the design has also been updated to feel more in line with the premium MacBook Pro.

Verdict: 4.5/5

OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T delivers great performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, and its 120Hz OLED screen is a joy to use as well. While we were hoping for a bit more from the underwhelming camera system, the scorching 150W fast-charging is so quick that it has to be seen to be believed.

Verdict: 4/5

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

