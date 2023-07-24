Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 claims to offer the best-ever noise-cancelling performance

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

There have been a few leaks here and there, but for the most part it would seem Sony has kept the WF-1000XM5 earphones under wraps – until now that is.

Because the Japanese firm has taken the covers off its latest true wireless in its 1000X series, and it launches boasting a series of improvements over the WF-1000XM4 that were highly regarded by Trusted Reviews.

Sony claims with its WF-1000XM5 that the new true wireless earphones boast the best noise-cancelling performance on the market. With three microphones featured on each earphone, Sony says that this set-up, along with the Integrated Processor V2 and HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN2e, suppresses sounds with greater precision than before, a performance that can be adapted to “provide the best performance for your environment”.

Also new is the Dynamic Driver X. This new driver features a diaphragm structure that combines several different materials to achieve “clear highs and deep, rich bass sound with low distortion”

High-Resolution Audio Wireless is supported thanks to the inclusion of LDAC that expands the Bluetooth bandwidth signal for higher quality audio. Bluetooth multipoint is also supported, allowing for the earphones to be used with two devices simultaneously, and you won’t have to disable LDAC to use Bluetooth multipoint as both can work alongside each other.

Sony WF-1000XM5 press image
credit: Sony

The DSEE Extreme engine allows compressed digital music to be upscale in real time, restoring detail and high frequency performance. There’s also support for the immersive 360 Reality Audio format, and the headphones now support head-tracking so sounds can move around as you move your head.

Call quality performance is said to be improved with bone conduction sensors working in tandem with AI-based noise reduction algorithm based on Deep Neutral Network (DNN) and wind noise reduction structure to minimise any wind noise so voices can always be heard.

The WF-1000XM5 have a new form factor that’s smaller and lighter than the WF-1000XM4, and should allow for a more comfortable fit. The addition of a new extra small ear-tip should help the earphones fit with a wider range of ears.

With a battery life of eight hours and 24 with the charging case, plus an IPX4 rating to guard against splashes of water and sweat, the WF-1000XM5 also support smart features such as linking to Spotify and Apple Music for easier and quicker access.

Priced at $299 / £259 / €320, the Sony WF-1000XM5 go on sale August 2023. Pre-orders are live now and you can read what we thought of the true wireless in our review.

