The Pixel 6 might have the best pre-order bonus we’ve seen

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

If the newest Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro haven’t already caught your eye, a new pair of Bose headphones might.

At the Pixel Fall Launch event, Google finally brought the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro into the spotlight, with pre-orders now live for both phones in the UK and the US.

Both smartphones are big overhauls from the last Pixel, with a new design that features a camera bar on the back alongside the introduction of the latest operating system, Android 12.

DEAL: Get free pair of Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones with Google Pixel 6

But news many were likely not expecting was that when you pick up any Pixel 6 contract – including the Pro variation – you can also bag yourself a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones.

This is a pretty good add on, considering the Bose NC 700 Headphones does not come cheap – online you can find them for £300 to £349.95 – so this is a great way to kill two birds with one stone if you’re also on the hunt for headphones to listen to your favourite tunes.

That also means that the Bose 700 headphones cost about half as much as the cheapest Pixel 6, which starts at £599.

The Bose 700 feature active noise cancellation, so you can listen to music without fear of being interrupted by external noise.

Turning our attention back to the new Pixel phones, they both come fitted with the custom-built Google Tensor chipset, which puts a heavy emphasis on privacy and safety, with Google claiming it has made the new phones the safest Pixel yet.

Plus, the camera app has been improved with the inclusion of a Magic Eraser that removes unwanted strangers and objects from the background of photos.

There is also Motion Mode, which blends together dynamic movement with the focus of the photo, which results in professional-looking shots that capture movement without looking blurry.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
