The Pixel 5a could be cheaper than the Pixel 4a 5G

Google is yet to confirm firm details about the Pixel 5a other than that it will be exclusive to the US and Japan. But the Google Fi app may have just revealed its SIM-free pricing, and it could be cheaper than the excellent Pixel 4a 5G.

Users of the Google Fi app on Reddit spotted a banner promoting the Pixel 5a with a special offer. “Subscribe & save $233 over 2 years,” the now removed banner read. “Get a Pixel 5a (5G), device protection, and a phone upgrade after 2 years, all for just $15/mo. Visit fi.google.com/buy-devices on your computer to subscribe.”

While visiting the link takes you nowhere at the time of writing, you can read between the lines to figure out a SIM-free price, as 9to5Google has.

Fifteen dollars per month for two years comes to $360, and adding on the promised $233 saving takes you to $593. The current device protection comes with a $6 per month device protection scheme, which scales to $144, so take off that and you come to $449 – $50 cheaper than the RRP of the Pixel 4a 5G.

Given the specs we’ve heard place the Pixel 5a somewhere between the current Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G, it would make sense that the price is somewhere between the two, too. It reportedly uses the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and camera as the latter, but foregoes wireless charging like the former.

Still, the battery is apparently going to get a big increase, with a reported capacity of 4,560mAh. That not only eclipses the Pixel 4a (3140mAh) and Pixel 4a 5G (3855mAh) but also the Pixel 5 (4080mAh).

These specs are all rumoured for now, but should be confirmed soon enough. A recent report suggested that the handset would go on sale in the United States and Japan on 26 August. Given the limited geographical availability, it’s likely stock is also limited, so don’t wait around if you’re in those regions and fancy the Pixel 5a as your next handset.