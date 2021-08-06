Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Pixel 5a may arrive before Pixel 6

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Google Pixel 5a might beat the Pixel 6 in the race to shelves, according to fresh reports.

According to a report in Front Page Tech, the Pixel 5a will be launching later this month, on 26th August, but only in the US and Japan.

If you’re based in those countries, you should be able to buy the phone from the Google Store, either physically in-store or online, with the price supposedly sitting around $450 in the US. The price in Japan has not been confirmed at this stage.

It’s rumoured that the smartphone will feature the same camera as the Pixel 5, will be IP67 rated, and will also include a headphone jack.

According to the Front Page Tech article, the smartphone will include a 6.4-inch display with a forced 90Hz refresh rate. The processor will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, with 6GB of Ram and a 4650mAh battery.

PS5 SSD: Which SSDs are compatible with the PlayStation 5?

PS5 SSD: Which SSDs are compatible with the PlayStation 5?

explainer Ryan Jones 6 mins ago
Interview: How Microsoft Flight Simulator mapped out the globe

Interview: How Microsoft Flight Simulator mapped out the globe

explainer Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Trusted Recommends: Samsung’s massive gaming monitor needs to be seen to be believed

Trusted Recommends: Samsung’s massive gaming monitor needs to be seen to be believed

explainer Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Yamaha launches TW-E3B true wireless that protect your hearing

Yamaha launches TW-E3B true wireless that protect your hearing

explainer Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Vodafone launches Alexa-integrated WiFi booster

Vodafone launches Alexa-integrated WiFi booster

explainer Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
Xbox indie games showcase on August 10

Xbox indie games showcase on August 10

explainer Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago

And for anyone wondering if Google is jumping on the wireless charging train with this debut, we hate to disappoint but it seems there won’t be a wireless charging option for the Pixel 5a.

Not much more is known about the newest Google smartphone, other than it’s expected that the Pixel 5a will be mostly black. We don’t know if other colours will be available, but if the Pixel 5 is any indication you shouldn’t be hoping for anything too bright or flashy.

However, it’s important to bear in mind that nothing is official as of yet. But, Google has previously said the Pixel 5a will be announced around the same time as last year’s a-series phone. This time frame does match up with the 26 August, as the Pixel 4a came out on 3 August 2020.

If you’re looking for more information on the Pixel 5a, you can check out our article covering all the leaks and features worth knowing.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.