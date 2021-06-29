Pixel 5a tipped for August release date

The Pixel 5a, Google’s next mid-range handset, isn’t too far away from release, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.



The well connected reporter mentioned the Pixel 5a in a newsletter focusing more on Apple’s latest moves, so there’s not a great deal of information. All the same, he was pretty explicit about timings, saying that the phone will be “announced and released in August.”

That’s not hugely surprising. While most manufacturers don’t even acknowledge the existence of entirely predictable handsets until release, Google has been a little more transparent, already revealing a 2021 release date.

When the Pixel 5a was rumoured a victim of possible cancellation due to the ongoing chip shortages, a Google spokesperson told CNBC in the most clear terms that “Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled.

“It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced.”



That seems pretty clear cut, given the Pixel 4a was released last August, though it’s confused a little by the fact that the Pixel 4a 5G arrived slightly later, eventually arriving in October alongside the Pixel 5.

While the a-line of Pixel historically offers a cut-back experience at a lower price, the handsets offer budget shoppers two very strong reasons to buy. Firstly, the camera sensor and processing tends to be the same as the main Pixel flagships, which are widely regarded as offering some of the best smartphone photography around. Secondly, as phones made by the creators of Android, the a-line of Pixel handsets tend to get updates to the OS faster than devices made by the company’s rivals.

Those keen on a 2021 Pixel handset may want to hang on a little longer though. The rumour is that Google’s Pixel 6 will not only sport a intriguing new look, but be the first handset to come with Google’s own SoC, codenamed Whitechapel.