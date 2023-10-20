Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The affordable NeoBuds Pro 2 offer improved ANC and Hi-Res Audio

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Edifier has announced the launch of the NeoBuds Pro 2, boasting a tonne of features including enhanced noise-cancellation, 24-bit/192kHz audio over Bluetooth.

The enhanced active noise-cancellation arrives in the form of Edifier’s patented Wide-Band Multi-Channel ANC. Edifier claims that this form of ANC can deliver a wider and deeper noise-cancellation depth, up to -50dB depth and 5kHz bandwidth, with an independent feed-forward channel that “applies the noise reduction ability of the Knowles RAN Balanced Armature Driver to the hybrid ANC channels.

The performance of the noise-cancellation can be personalised to your tastes, with the choice of a high ANC level for noisy commutes, or low ANC level to use in the office. The ambient sound mode allows for external sounds to passthrough to your ears so you’re aware of what’s around you, with wind reduction support to reduce noise.

Edifier say calls have been improved too with its 4+4 built-in microphones working in conjunction with an AI voice pick-up algorithm to filter out environmental and wind noise on the go.

Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2 black
credit@ Edifier

Other features include the rather wordy “Immersive Spatial Audio with Virtualised Head-Tracking technology”, that makes use of a built-in gyrometer and accelerometer to track head movements and tweak the soundstage for a more realistic, 3D sound.

In terms of Bluetooth, the NeoBuds Pro 2 support the Bluetooth 5.3 specification with SBC, AAC, LHDC, and LDAC codecs. But there’s a new codec in town and it is called the LHDC 5.0 HD, which is said to make it possible to stream 24-bit/192kHz over Bluetooth. Featuring a Knowles balanced armature driver, composite diaphragm dynamic drivers, these headphones are aiming for precise but rich-sounding presentation.

Battery life is 22 hours with the charging case with fast-charging support (no mention of wireless charging), and there’s the Edifier Connect app that’ll allow for added personalisation and customisation of the NeoBuds Pro 2’s feature.

The original NeoBuds Pro was an award-winner when it first launched a few years back. The NeoBuds Pro 2 look like they could repeat the trick by packing in the kind of features you’d expect to see in a true wireless that costs twice as much. And that price? $129.99 / £129.99 in black and ivory options. We’ll be looking to get a closer look at these headphones in the coming weeks.

You might like…

Apple Pencil 3: What do we know so far?

Apple Pencil 3: What do we know so far?

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
How to watch Liverpool vs Everton on TV, online and listen for free

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton on TV, online and listen for free

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on TV, online and listen for free

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on TV, online and listen for free

Max Parker 2 hours ago
United States Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

United States Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
ChromeOS Flex might finally come to the most obvious place

ChromeOS Flex might finally come to the most obvious place

Adam Speight 1 day ago
OnePlus Open promises to reset the foldable conversation

OnePlus Open promises to reset the foldable conversation

Jon Mundy 1 day ago

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.