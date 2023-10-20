The affordable NeoBuds Pro 2 offer improved ANC and Hi-Res Audio

Edifier has announced the launch of the NeoBuds Pro 2, boasting a tonne of features including enhanced noise-cancellation, 24-bit/192kHz audio over Bluetooth.

The enhanced active noise-cancellation arrives in the form of Edifier’s patented Wide-Band Multi-Channel ANC. Edifier claims that this form of ANC can deliver a wider and deeper noise-cancellation depth, up to -50dB depth and 5kHz bandwidth, with an independent feed-forward channel that “applies the noise reduction ability of the Knowles RAN Balanced Armature Driver to the hybrid ANC channels.

The performance of the noise-cancellation can be personalised to your tastes, with the choice of a high ANC level for noisy commutes, or low ANC level to use in the office. The ambient sound mode allows for external sounds to passthrough to your ears so you’re aware of what’s around you, with wind reduction support to reduce noise.

Edifier say calls have been improved too with its 4+4 built-in microphones working in conjunction with an AI voice pick-up algorithm to filter out environmental and wind noise on the go.

credit@ Edifier

Other features include the rather wordy “Immersive Spatial Audio with Virtualised Head-Tracking technology”, that makes use of a built-in gyrometer and accelerometer to track head movements and tweak the soundstage for a more realistic, 3D sound.

In terms of Bluetooth, the NeoBuds Pro 2 support the Bluetooth 5.3 specification with SBC, AAC, LHDC, and LDAC codecs. But there’s a new codec in town and it is called the LHDC 5.0 HD, which is said to make it possible to stream 24-bit/192kHz over Bluetooth. Featuring a Knowles balanced armature driver, composite diaphragm dynamic drivers, these headphones are aiming for precise but rich-sounding presentation.

Battery life is 22 hours with the charging case with fast-charging support (no mention of wireless charging), and there’s the Edifier Connect app that’ll allow for added personalisation and customisation of the NeoBuds Pro 2’s feature.

The original NeoBuds Pro was an award-winner when it first launched a few years back. The NeoBuds Pro 2 look like they could repeat the trick by packing in the kind of features you’d expect to see in a true wireless that costs twice as much. And that price? $129.99 / £129.99 in black and ivory options. We’ll be looking to get a closer look at these headphones in the coming weeks.