The 6 most important announcements from the iPhone 15 event

Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

From new iPhones to Apple Watches and everything in between, here are the top six announcements from Apple’s recent event.

Apple’s latest event had a bunch of reveals and major announcements, too many to list out here without droning on and on, so we’ve done the leg work for you and picked out the top six most important things the world found out today.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 colours

Highlights include: Support for Apple’s ‘Dynamic Island’ feature that replaces the traditional notch, a better camera with a higher megapixel count, and new colours for those looking to accessorize.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro colours

Highlights include: Apple’s all-new A17 Pro processor capable of doing some serious gaming, curvier designs, titanium bodies, and even optical zoom on the Pro Max, if you have the cash for it.

USB-C support on iPhone, finally

iPhone 15 USB-C

Highlights include: Finally getting to throw away those pesky lightning cables and instead use the same standard cable just about any other consumer electronic also uses. Plus, iPhone 15 Pro also gets Thunderbolt support, and AirPods Pro also get that same USB-C connectivity.

AAA gaming on iPhone Pro

iPhone 15 Assassin's Creed

Highlights include: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Death Stranding, Resident Evil Village, and Resident Evil 4 coming to iPhone Pro. With support from major publishers like Capcom and Ubisoft, looks like full-fat gaming on a mobile device isn’t just limited to a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck anymore.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Highlights include: Maximum brightness up to an eye-searing 3,000 nits, a new watch face that shows extra details, an S9 processor, a U2 ultra-wideband chip, and Siri processing that happens on-device.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch FineWoven

Highlights include: Apple’s S9 processor also found in the Ultra 2, a 4-core Neural Engine, and the same excellent 18-hour battery life of its predecessor even with all the extra power, according to Apple.

Check out our live blog for some more in-depth coverage of Apple’s event, and make sure to keep an eye on the site if you want to learn more about everything that’s changing in Apple’s world.

Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

