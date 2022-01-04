Technics adds SB-C600 speaker system to new Premium C600 Series

Japanese audio brand Technics has announced the launch of the new SA-C600 Compact Network CD Receiver as part of its Premium C600 series of products, a range that also includes the SB-C600 Compact Speaker System that launched in 2021.

The SA-S600 fills the gap between the all-in-one C70Mk2 speaker system and separate component systems such as the C700 and G700, positioning itself as a compact, high-performing receiver that can connect to any speaker system, reducing the need to connect several boxes together.

At the receiver’s heart is Technics’ full digital amplifier based on the JENO Engine ((Jitter Elimination and Noise-Shaping Optimization). The SA-600 aspires to a versatile system, with a top-loading design for playing CDs, an MM phono input for connecting to a turntable, an Optical SPDIF input for TVs, as well as a subwoofer output for adding more bass. The Space Tune feature offers the possibility of configuring the left and right channels individually, with the ability to adjust the sound based on the environment the system is placed in with access to four presets (“Free,” “Wall,” “Corner” and “In a Shelf”).

Chromecast is built-in, providing access to compatible streaming services and adding the option of situating the receiver within a multi-room set-up. Other wireless streaming options include Apple’s AirPlay 2 and there’s support for music streaming services such as Spotify Connect, Tidal (the receiver can decode MQA streams), Deezer and Amazon Music. If you listen to radio, that’s covered too, with Internet radio stations alongside DAB and FM.

Technics says the SA-C600 is an “ideal match” for the SB-C600 speakers for creating a system. The receiver goes on sale February 2022 for $999.99 with a choice of having the hairline-brushed aluminium top plate in either silver or black.