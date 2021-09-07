Technics launches trio of high-end audio products

While there may not be an IFA conference taking place, brands are still launching products by the bucket load. At its autumn showcase, Technics revealed two new speakers and integrated amplifier.

Technics SB-C600 bookshelf

Starting with the most affordable of the lot in the Technics SB-C600 bookshelf speaker. Launching alongside Technic’s new premium C600 range, the SB-C600 is a compact two-way bass reflex speaker that, from a technological perspective, borrows some features from its bigger brother in the SB-G90M2.

One such feature is the make-up of the drive units, which includes what Technics refers to as a Phase Precision Driver. It consists of a 15cm large diameter woofer and 25mm aluminium dome tweeter built on the Linear Phase principle. The idea is unwanted phase disturbance is reduced to enable better integration of mid and high range frequencies for a more natural sound.

Other features include optimisation of drivers an enclosure structures to eliminate vibrations and distortions for improved clarity and performance.

Available in a matte black finish, the SB-C600 goes on sale in November for £799.

SB-G90M2 floorstander

Next up is the SB-G90M2 floorstanding speaker that replaces the SB-G90. The new model is a three-way bass reflect system that consists of a two-way coaxial driver combined with a 25mm dome with 160mm aluminium midrange cone, with two 160mm aluminium woofers backing them up.

Like the SB-C600 the drivers and enclosure structures have optimised to eliminate unwanted distortions and vibrations. Following requests from the customer base, the SB0G90M2 now features bi-wiring terminals.

The floorstander goes on sale in October in a high quality gloss black finish. The price is £2199.

SU-G700M2 integrated amplifier

Lastly is the SU-G700M2 integrated amplifier. Building upon the SU-G700, the mark II version draws upon technologies found in Technics’ high-end Reference SU-R1000.

Inside is Technic’s JENO Engine (in case you didn’t know, JENO stands for Jitter Elimination and Noise-Shaping Optimization). Its presence means the SU-G700M2 is aiming for the highest signal precision free of jitter and distortion, as delivers more intrigue on acronym front with LAPC (Load Adaptive Phase Calibration) for optimal matching to any speaker.

Other upgrades include an improved sound image and more dynamic power; improved soundstage and a precise focus on voices and instruments without sharpness.

Tagged on is a high-quality MC phono input stage in addition to the existing MM input, while the Phono Input Phase selector optimises playback of mainly older vinyl discs that were recorded with inverted phase.

Priced at £2199, the SU-G700M2 goes on sale in October in silver and black finishes.