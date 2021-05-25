Suunto’s new wearable is the best-looking running watch I’ve seen yet

Suunto’s latest smartwatch, the Suunto 9 Peak, is not only the thinnest wearable the company has ever put out, but I’d argue it’s also the most attractive.

Weighing just 52g with the strap included, the Suunto 9 Peak is 36% lighter and 37% thinner than the current Suunto 9 Baro flagship. Suunto has specifically highlighted that the 9 Peak’s lightweight frame allows it to sit comfortably under a sleeve without getting caught on clothing, showing that the company plans to market the device as a stylish fashion accessory, as well as a competent running watch.

Carrying over the same unbelievable battery stats from the 9 Baro, the Suunto 9 Peak can remain in GPS mode for up to 170 hours, utilising careful battery management to produce unparalleled longevity that’s sure to appeal to any ultra-marathon runners.

Unlike the Baro however, the Suunto 9 Peak will now be able to track your blood oxygen levels, making it the ideal smartwatch on paper for anyone who enjoys going on long hikes, particularly at high altitudes.

What really appeals to me is the striking design of the Suunto 9 Peak. Fitness trackers and running watches have a terrible reputation for looking rather bland, something that Suunto itself is also guilty of – just take a look at the Suunto 7.

With the 9 Peak however, it’s clear that Suunto has taken a leaf out of the more stylish wearables on the market, such as the Withings ScanWatch and the Skagen Falster 3, and made a genuine effort to produce something eye-catching.

Commenting on the new aesthetic, Suunto’s president Heikki Norta said: “When we design a new watch, we start by assessing the desired user experience and combine that with our latest technology developments. We found that many people wanted all the features of the Suunto 9 Baro, but in a smaller, streamlined form factor, without compromising on battery life or the feature set. Our team of designers and engineers worked closely together to develop Suunto 9 Peak as an answer to this need. Building on our heritage of 85 years crafting products for adventure, we are proud to release this watch with a new minimalistic Nordic design.”

The Suunto 9 Peak will be available to buy from June 17, with a starting price of £519. You can also pre-order the watch from tomorrow, May 26.

While you’ll have to wait for our full review of the Suunto 9 Peak, in the meantime you can check out the recent news of offline Spotify support coming to Apple Watch and Wear OS, as well as our list of the best fitness trackers you can buy right now.