State of Play: What to expect from next week’s PlayStation stream

Sony has announced a State of Play presentation for next week that will unveil information on a number of new and upcoming games. If we’re lucky, hardware might even make an appearance.

Having held State of Play streams a number of times in the past, Sony has begun using them to showcase major trailers and reveals for its gaming catalogue outside of traditional means. It’s essentially how Nintendo goes about informing consumers nowadays.

While the first one was hugely underwhelming, the second outing saw huge reveals for Final Fantasy 7 Remake amongst other high-profile PS4 titles, showing that when it wants to, Sony definite means business with State of Play.

The company’s next State of Play will take place on Tuesday, September 24 at 9pm BST, meaning it will be yet another late night for players hoping to catch all the big gaming news as it happens. We’ll be on top of all the big reveals at Trusted Reviews, so keep your eyes on the site.

Not many hints have emerged about next week’s show and what it will entail, but we can draw a few conclusions thanks to media events taking place around the same time. If these ring true, we’re in for some big news next week.

For starters, The Last of Us 2 is set to receive a massive reveal on September 24, so perhaps we’ll see a new trailer and maybe, just maybe, a release date for Naughty Dog’s upcoming sequel. Fingers crossed since we can’t wait to play it.

Concrete Genie and Death Stranding are also due to launch in the coming weeks and months, so an update on those would be excellent, too. There’s also Ghosts of Tsushima, the new IP from Sucker Punch we haven’t seen emerge for over a year now. Hopefully they’re ready to show us how it’s shaping out.

While we wouldn’t put our money on it, there’s always a chance we’ll receive an update on the next generation of consoles with Sony yet to reveal much about PS5 beyond a baseline of specs and a handful of confirmed features. We’re desperate to know more, but it’s likely too early.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…