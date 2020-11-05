Sorry gamers, Razer’s new MacBook rival isn’t for you

Razer is taking a big step into the productivity market with the new Razer Book 13 laptop. The company recently announced some office-friendly accessories and the new machine is a big piece in this new productivity jigsaw.

Razer is stepping out of its gaming comfort zone to provide a laptop that might be your next work machine. The new Razer Book 13 comes with three models (two of which are Intel Evo certified) and all lack any options of a dedicated GPU. While gaming may not be the focus, Razer is offering plenty to entice customers.

The new Razer Book 13 comes equipped with the latest Intel Tiger Lake chips, offering the best laptop performance Intel has to offer. Two models off the latest Intel i7 processor, while a RazerStore exclusive i5 model is also available. The processor is joined by up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage (expandable up to 2TB).

As a machine aimed at the productivity market, Razer is keen to tout that the new Book 13 is part of the new Intel Evo programme – just the Intel i7 models, however. The certification means you can expect to see 14+ hours of battery life, instant wake, modern standby and fast charging, which are some key features for those who want a flexible productivity experience.

Aside from the internal specs, there’s a lot to love about the screen and design of the new Razer Book 13. The display is 16:10 across all models, hammering home that productivity focus, and offers razer-thin (sorry) bezels with a Windows Hello camera squeezed in. The combo looks fantastic.

The base model comes with a FHD+ Non-Touch panel, there’s FHD+ Touch for one i7 model and then a UHD+ Touch display for the top-of-the-range SKU.

The whole package makes for a device that weighs in at 1.4kg and offers 296 x 199 x 15.15mm dimensions,making for the smallest Razer laptop package ever. Smaller doesn’t mean any compromises on design though, with the Razer Book 13 sporting all the industrial design cleanness of its Blade brethren. Fans of Razer’s black models will be disappointed here though, with only Mercury White on offer.

Razer is offering an impressive set of ports, despite the Book 13’s diminutive size. For ports, you’ll be getting two Thunderbolt 4, an HDMI 2.0, a USB-A 3.2, a MicroSD and a headphone jack.

There’s a lot to love about the new Razer Book 13 but the stumbling block for some may come in the form of Razer’s typically premium pricing. The RazerStore exclusive i5/FHD+/8GB RAM/256GB storage model comes in at £1199, and looks to be the best value of the bunch. While the i7/FHD+ Touch/16GB RAM/512GB storage model costs £1579 and the i7/UHD+ Touch/16GB RAM/512GB storage Razer Book 13 will cost £1999.

With AMD Ryzen 4000 laptops lighting up the laptop market at under £1000, the Razer Book 13 may have a tough fight on its hands, even if it is reasonably priced against other premium manufacturers like Apple and its MacBook Pro 13-inch.

