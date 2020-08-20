The Productivity Suite brings Razer’s gaming tech expertise to the office

Razer is temporarily setting aside its gaming roots to launch the Productivity Suite – a line of ergonomic accessories for the workplace.

Designed in collaboration with design studio Humanscale, the Productivity Suite brings Razer’s gaming tech to your home and office with an ergonomic twist. The range includes the Pro Click mouse, the Pro Type keyboard and the Pro Glide mouse mat, all designed to boost productivity in the workplace.

The Pro Click mouse is ergonomically designed to minimise the health risks associated with long-term mouse use, such as Tendonitis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. The mouse is specifically contoured to prevent discomfort caused by wrist pronation by allowing your wrist to rest at a 30-degree angle. The Pro Click fully supports small and large hands alike to minimise strain across the hand and arm, reducing fatigue as well as mouse errors for improved precision and performance.

The mouse also includes Razer’s 5G Advanced Optical Sensor, multi-host Bluetooth connectivity for up to four devices, eight programmable buttons and a battery life up to 400 hours.

The Razer Pro Type is a keyboard designed for the office, with a soft-touch coating for all-day comfort. The keyboard features Razer’s own Orange Mechanical Switches for fast and accurate typing and is durable for up to 80 million keystrokes. Like the Pro Click, the Pro Type keyboard supports up to four devices via Bluetooth and the white LED backlit keys are fully programmable with macro recording.

The Razer Pro Glide mouse mat is designed to pair perfectly with the Pro Click mouse. The mat features a durable, textured micro-weave surface, a high density foam non-slip backing and is cushioned for comfort.

“The vast majority of office peripherals are based on one-size-fits-all designs and technology, becoming a source of frustration to the user and hindrance in the working day,” said Senior VP of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit, Alvin Cheung.

“I am incredibly proud of the Razer Productivity Suite that we are unveiling today alongside our partner, Humanscale, to address these issues. We firmly believe that our combined expertise and innovation will take workplace productivity to the next level.”

The Productivity Suite is available from Razer today and from authorised resellers from August 27. The Pro Click is priced at £99.99, the Pro Type £139.99 and the Pro Glide £9.99.

