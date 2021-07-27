Sony’s ZV-E10 could be the perfect camera for professional vloggers

Sony just announced its new ZV-E10 vlogging camera – a successor to the superb Sony ZV-1 that packs the same great vlogging features like instant bokeh effect but now gives users the freedom of interchangeable lenses.

The Sony ZV-1 was a terrific vlogging camera for beginners when it first launched, but the fixed ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T Lens prevented pro-level vloggers from expanding the ZV-1’s capabilities to fit a more customised spec – which is exactly where the ZV-E10 comes in.

The Sony ZV-E10 works with any E-mount lenses in the company’s portfolio, so if you already have a collection of Sony lenses in your inventory then you can start making the most of the E10’s potential right from the get-go.

The ZV-E10 utilises a large APC-C sensor which Sony claims is roughly 10x larger than what you’ll find in the average smartphone, and with its larger surface area the sensor captures footage that is closer to 6K, before being optimised into the compatible 4K format.

There are now more colour options for users to choose from, with the ZV-E10 being made available in both black and white colour schemes. There’s no word on pricing or a set-release date just yet, but once we have this information then this article will be updated accordingly.

Aside from the ability to swap out lenses on the fly, the ZV-E10 appears to be incredibly similar to the ZV-1, but that’s no bad thing. Both cameras benefit from having a dedicated button for toggling the bokeh effect, while the ‘Product Showcase’ mode is perfect for tech vloggers as it allows the focus to move immediately between a subject and an object held in front of the lens.

A wind filter will also be included in the box, helping the ZV-E10’s three-capsule mic to capture audio clearly whilst you’re out and about. As one would expect from a vlogging camera, the E10’s touchscreen can rotate 180 degrees so you can keep an eye on your footage whilst addressing the camera.

One for you gamers out there, you can even use the ZV-E10 as a livestreaming camera via a simple USB connection.

