Sony’s next State of Play will take place tomorrow

Sony will unveil its latest slew of PS4 and PS5 updates tomorrow, the company revealed on its PlayStation blog today.

The next edition of Sony’s State of Play will include updates coming to upcoming PS4 and PS5 games, along with a special focus on titles created by Japanese publishers.

The broadcast will take place on Wednesday March 9 (that’s tomorrow!) at 2pm Pacific time – or 10pm here in the UK – and will run for around 20 minutes.

Along with the focus on Japanese titles, Sony also revealed that there will be a number of updates from developers based in other parts of the world, so there should be a lot to look forward to.

Upcoming games such as Ghostwire: Tokyo, The Ascent and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands could all potentially feature, although we don’t have high hopes for a God of War: Ragnarok appearance.

The company did note that there will be no mention of PSVR 2 hardware or titles during the broadcast, so don’t get your hopes up in that department.

If you want to catch this State of Play live, simply head over to PlayStation’s Twitch or YouTube channels tomorrow evening at 10pm UK time.

Sony held its last State of Play at the beginning of February and focussed mostly on Gran Turismo 7. The broadcast was packed with more than 30 minutes of gameplay footage and a closer look at GT7’s modes and features.

You can watch the February State of Play Deep Dive in the link below:

We gave Gran Turismo 7 a glowing four and a half stars out of five in our review of the game. TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney praised its accessible and engaging campaign, wide range of features, great sound and visuals and excellent handling with the PS5 DualSense controller, in particular.

The game is available to buy now with an RRP of £69.99 on PS5 or £59.99 on PS4.