Sony’s £210 DualSense Edge PS5 pad has worse battery life than original DualSense

Gamers who splash out £210 on the fancy Sony DualSense Edge controller will have to contend with shorter battery life than the original.

With the new, customisable controllers now reaching reviewers ahead of the January 26 release, some have noted a shortcoming when it comes to battery longevity, when compared to the DualSense controller that ships with the console itself.

The Verge contacted Sony about the discovery, with the PlayStation-maker confirming there will be “moderately shorter” battery life on a controller that is more than three times more expensive than its predecessor.

The DualSense Edge comes with an advertised battery life of 5-10 hours while unplugged, so gamers can base their assumptions on “moderately” less than that. Sony says there’s always the option to use the new, more durable and longer braided USB-C cable. The company says some serious gamers actually prefer the wired connection, as it negates the possibility of interference.

The statement in full reads:

“The DualSense Edge wireless controller’s operating time is moderately shorter than the original DualSense wireless controller because we’ve included many more features within the same form factor and ergonomic design as the original DualSense controller. We wanted to strike a good balance between wireless operating time and delivering robust, high-performance features. Additionally, the longer USB braided cable is also great for competitive players who prefer playing with a wired connection to avoid wireless interference – this option preserves battery life.” Sony

It’ll be interesting to see how the DualSense Edge performs. It is designed to rival the Xbox Elite series of controllers, which offer customisation options and the ability to swap out joysticks when they wear out, rather than replacing the controller completely.

It’s the first ultra-premium controller ever made by PlayStation. The headline features are the new back buttons (paddles) that can be configured to any other button input, the replaceable sticks, and the software customisation options that include button remapping. It also ships with a hard case and the aforementioned braided USB-C cable.