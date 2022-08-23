 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony reveals DualSense Edge to rival Xbox Elite – here’s everything we know so far

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony has announced a new DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PS5 console.

The ultra-customisable controller is the first of its kind on Sony’s gaming platform and is a direct answer to Microsoft’s Xbox Elite 2 controller. The headline feature for the new controller is a pair of new back buttons (paddles) that can be configured to any other button input.

Sony also says gamers will be able swap out these these back buttons and also the stick caps for a personalised experience. Interestingly Sony is adding replaceable stick modules for greater longevity, which will be sold separately.

There are a number of software-based customisation options too, including button remapping buttons (and deactivating others to create dead zones), and adjusting stick sensitivity. That’ll be available via a new function (Fn) button exclusive to the controller. There’s also the ability to save up to five multiple profiles suited to different gaming experiences..

Here’s everything we know about the “high performance” controller following the surprise announcement at Gamescom.

Sony DualSense Edge controller price and release date

Sony is yet to announce a firm price and release date for the DualSense Edge controller. It promises more details in the months ahead. Hopefully it arrives before the end of 2022. For reference, Microsoft sells the Xbox Elite 2 £160.

Sony DualSense Edge: Design

While the broader design of the DualSense Edge isn’t too different to its predecessor, Sony has made some notable changes. Mainly those back buttons, which are akin to traditional paddles.

Sony has also added some tigger locks for both the left and right trigger buttons as well as the ability to alter the travel distance within the controller’s software settings.

In a blog post the company says: “Each trigger is adjustable with options to tailor travel distance and dead zones to your preference. For example, you can manually reduce travel distance of the triggers for faster inputs in competitive FPS games or reduce the dead zone for precise throttle control in racing games.”

DualSense Edge rear
DualSense Edge front

Sony DualSense Edge: What’s in the box?

The new controller will come with a carry case that can also be used to charge the controller while not in use. It’ll also ship with a braided USB-C cable that locks into the charging port. Sony says it’ll ensure you stay connected at critical gaming moments.

The swappable stick caps (standard, high dome, and low dome) and back buttons (half dome and lever) will also ship with the new wireless controller, while the stick modules will be sold separately.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
DualSense PS5 Controller Review

DualSense PS5 Controller Review

Jade King 2 years ago
DualSense vs DualShock 4: How much better is the new PS5 controller?

DualSense vs DualShock 4: How much better is the new PS5 controller?

Adam Speight 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.