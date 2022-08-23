Sony reveals DualSense Edge to rival Xbox Elite – here’s everything we know so far

Sony has announced a new DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PS5 console.

The ultra-customisable controller is the first of its kind on Sony’s gaming platform and is a direct answer to Microsoft’s Xbox Elite 2 controller. The headline feature for the new controller is a pair of new back buttons (paddles) that can be configured to any other button input.

Sony also says gamers will be able swap out these these back buttons and also the stick caps for a personalised experience. Interestingly Sony is adding replaceable stick modules for greater longevity, which will be sold separately.

There are a number of software-based customisation options too, including button remapping buttons (and deactivating others to create dead zones), and adjusting stick sensitivity. That’ll be available via a new function (Fn) button exclusive to the controller. There’s also the ability to save up to five multiple profiles suited to different gaming experiences..

Here’s everything we know about the “high performance” controller following the surprise announcement at Gamescom.

Sony is yet to announce a firm price and release date for the DualSense Edge controller. It promises more details in the months ahead. Hopefully it arrives before the end of 2022. For reference, Microsoft sells the Xbox Elite 2 £160.

Sony DualSense Edge: Design

While the broader design of the DualSense Edge isn’t too different to its predecessor, Sony has made some notable changes. Mainly those back buttons, which are akin to traditional paddles.

Sony has also added some tigger locks for both the left and right trigger buttons as well as the ability to alter the travel distance within the controller’s software settings.

In a blog post the company says: “Each trigger is adjustable with options to tailor travel distance and dead zones to your preference. For example, you can manually reduce travel distance of the triggers for faster inputs in competitive FPS games or reduce the dead zone for precise throttle control in racing games.”

Sony DualSense Edge: What’s in the box?

The new controller will come with a carry case that can also be used to charge the controller while not in use. It’ll also ship with a braided USB-C cable that locks into the charging port. Sony says it’ll ensure you stay connected at critical gaming moments.

The swappable stick caps (standard, high dome, and low dome) and back buttons (half dome and lever) will also ship with the new wireless controller, while the stick modules will be sold separately.