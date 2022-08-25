DualSense Edge vs DualSense: The two PS5 controllers compared

Sony has unveiled a brand new official PS5 controller called the DualSense Edge, but how does it differ to the default DualSense controller that comes bundled with the console?

We’ve created this article to highlight the key differences, and explain why you may benefit from purchasing the new controller. Here’s everything you need to know.

Back buttons

The DualSense Edge has all the same buttons as the standard PS5 controller, but also features two additional buttons on the rear. These can be configured to any input you fancy, whether it’s for swapping between weapons, sprinting or even taunting an opponent after defeating them.

Sony provides two sets of back buttons, including the half domes and the levers. This allows you to pick between your favourite setup, or even swap around for certain games.

Customisable controls

The key appeal of the DualSense Edge controller is the ability to customise the controls. You’re able to swap around button inputs, or even deactivate a specific input. And if you want to improve your aim in a shooter, you can adjust the analogue stick sensitivity.

The same applies to the adaptive triggers, as you’re able to set the distance at when the input is registered. For example, you can have shorter travel for speedier inputs, or increase the travel in case you’re worried you’ll accidentally fire your gun when pressing down lightly.

Multiple controller profiles

Nobody wants to faff with changing all of the controller settings when you switch between games. Fortunately, Sony is allowing you to save multiple profiles at once, so you can easily swap between games without having to make all of the necessary tweaks each time.

The dedicated Fn button will allow you to swap between profiles mid game, or can instead be configured to adjust game volume and chat balance.

Replaceable stick modules and caps

Ever needed to replace a controller because you’ve eroded away the analogue stick? Sony has planned ahead for such an event, as the DualSense Edge’s analogue sticks can be replaced.

Sony says replacement stick modules will be sold separately. We’re not sure of the price just yet, but at least you won’t have to replace your entire controller next time you press down too hard.

You can also use different kinds of stick caps, including standard, high dome, and low dome. By being able to pick your favourite cap, you’re able to maximise grip and comfort.

The Edge will be more expensive

There’s no confirmed price details for the DualSense Edge controller just yet, but it’s expected to be significantly more expensive than the standard DualSense controller.

The default DualSense controller costs £59.99, and jumps up to £64.99 if you want in a more flashy colour than black or white.

The Xbox Elite controller is a good reference point for how much the DualSense Edge may cost, and is priced at £159.99. This means the Edge will likely be more than double the cost of the ordinary PS5 controller, so you’ll want to make sure you’re really going to make the most of the additional features.