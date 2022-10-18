DualSense Edge arrives on January 26, but it’ll cost half a PS5

Sony’s DualSense Edge controller will go on sale on January 26 2023, with pre-orders for the ultra-customisable pad commencing next week.

The DualSense Edge, which is seen as a rival to the Xbox Elite series of gaming pads, will cost £209.99/$199.99/€239.99, making it three-times more expensive than the current DualSense controller that ships with the PS5.

The DualSense Edge does come with a host of accessories for ultimate customisation, including a hard carrying case and a more durable braided USB cable for charging. Here’s everything that’s included in the box, all chosen to ensure gamers can make the controller uniquely there’s:

DualSense Edge wireless controller

USB braided cable

2 Standard caps

2 High dome caps

2 Low dome caps

2 Half dome back buttons

2 Lever back buttons

Connector housing

Carrying case

Sony is also selling replaceable stick modules, when pre-orders for the DualSense Edge begin on October 25, a week from now, directly from Sony. Those will help to prolong the life of the expensive controller and will cost £19.99./$19.99/€24.99.

In a blog post, Sony says the DualSense Edge features a “host of hardware and software-based personalisation options, including button remapping, the ability to fine-tune stick sensitivity and triggers, options to swap between multiple control profiles, and a unique on-controller user interface. It also sports the signature comfort and immersive features of the DualSense wireless controller, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.”

