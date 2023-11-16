Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sonos headphones look set for 2024 launch

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Comments made by Sonos and a recently leaked internal email suggest that Sonos is almost ready to enter the headphones market.

The multi-room audio specialist held its latest earnings call yesterday, revealing a troubling 5.5% drop in revenue. Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said that the company’s big hope for turning things around will be “entry into a new multi-billion dollar category in the second half of the year [2024] that will complement our current offering, delight customers and drive immediate revenue”.

While Spence didn’t say anything specific about headphones, a subsequent Bloomberg report appears to give the game away. An internal email from Chief Product Officer Maxime Bouvat-Merlin has leaked, in which the executive revealed that a dedicated headphone team was operating within Sonos.

In truth, this isn’t remotely surprising. We’ve been hearing reports of Sonos preparing to enter into the headphones business for several years now, with various specialist acquisitions and patent applications confirming that Sonos has been investing in headphones expertise.

These latest tidbits appear to suggest that the audio company could be ready to make its move at last.

The aforementioned leaked email also revealed some more troubling news from Sonos. Its primary intention seemed to be to notify employees of impending job cuts and “a shift in product strategy”. No precise job cut figures were mentioned, but staff are set to be notified imminently.

You might like…

Qi2 wireless charging standard ready starting with iPhone 15

Qi2 wireless charging standard ready starting with iPhone 15

Jon Mundy 45 mins ago
Google Photos’ new AI Stacks tool takes pity on Instagram spouses

Google Photos’ new AI Stacks tool takes pity on Instagram spouses

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Sony: PlayStation Portal can support cloud streaming

Sony: PlayStation Portal can support cloud streaming

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Google Search Notes brings back humanity amid AI barrage

Google Search Notes brings back humanity amid AI barrage

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Circular Ring Slim gets trim to battle Oura for smart ring crown

Circular Ring Slim gets trim to battle Oura for smart ring crown

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Apple extends free Emergency SOS via satellite service for iPhone 14 users

Apple extends free Emergency SOS via satellite service for iPhone 14 users

Jon Mundy 21 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.