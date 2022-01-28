 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sonos may have cracked Wi-Fi headphones – will they land in 2022?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The rumoured first set of Sonos wireless headphones could rely on Wi-Fi to connect to the playback device, getting around the audio giant’s ardent dislike of Bluetooth.

Digital Trends has taken a closer look at a patent granted last year, which suggests the company may be looking for a way to integrate Wi-Fi into the fray, just like the company’s vast array of popular multi-room speakers.

Traditionally, headphone makers have eschewed using Wi-Fi because it isn’t as power efficient as Bluetooth and would require an increase in weight to maintain the same battery life. However, should Sonos get around the technical challenges, it would open the door to true lossless audio content without the need for wires. Bluetooth, by comparison, just doesn’t have the bandwidth to manage it.

Judging by the patent filed in Germany, Sonos is exploring introducing wireless internet connectivity to by pass those limitations.

One (translated) sentence reads: “…a consumer expects from Wi-Fi-enabled headphones the same type of reliable internet connection to their wireless access point that they experience when using a tablet”.

The patent itself is called “Cable retraction mechanism for headphone devices” and pertains to the extra engineering required to bring of Wi-Fi antennae to a set of headphones.

As Digital Trends points out, adding Wi-Fi connectivity with any considerable range, would require an antenna in both ear cups. Otherwise the signal would need to pass through the wearer’s head on occasions. This would require a different hidden cabling system running between the earcups. It would be crucial to ensure this cable is protected when the headphones are folded and unfolded.

The patent continues: “…a cable assembly containing each of the required conductors for the improved wireless headphones discussed in the examples described herein may be greater than 4 mm in diameter. This is almost twice the diameter of a typical headband cable in a Bluetooth-only headphone.”

You might like…

What to expect from Sonos in 2022

What to expect from Sonos in 2022

Kob Monney 4 weeks ago
Best headphones 2021: The best at any price

Best headphones 2021: The best at any price

Kob Monney 7 months ago

Whether Sonos has mastered this in time for a 2022 launch of its first ever headphones remains to be seen, but it would be a boon for those folks looking to enjoy CD-quality tunes without going back to wired headphones. The long-tipped headphones were absent from a Sonos event last March, but maybe we’ll get them at the next big product reveal.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.