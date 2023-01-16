Sky TV customers can now get get Discovery+ for free – here’s how

Sky TV customers are about to get another major boost, with the Discovery+ streaming service being thrown in for free.

The service, which costs £6.99 a month when purchased separately, will be available at no extra cost to viewers who subscribe to Sky Q, Sky Glass or the new Sky Stream launched at the end of 2023.

Sky customers can simply say “Get Discovery Plus” using the company’s voice remote in order to add it to their service, while it’ll also appear within the Sky Apps store.

Sky customers already get the likes of Peacock and Paramount+ for free depending on the level of subscriptions, so this is another great bonus.

There’ll be an immediate benefit for Sky subscribers, who’ll now be able to watch the Australian Open tennis event, which began in earnest on Monday.

The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned service, Discovery+, has exclusive rights to the tournament in the UK, so it’s a nice boost for tennis fans who subscribe to Sky Sports but wouldn’t have automatic access to the first Grand Slam of the year.

Discovery+ also has the rights to the French Open tennis event this spring, as well as the Tour de France cycling, and the Paris Olympics next year. The streaming service, of course, is the offshoot of the Eurosport channel and previously lived within the Eurosport Player app.

“Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers can now sign up for Discovery+ as part of their monthly Sky TV subscription, saving £6.99/€6.99 a month ($8.53/$7.56),” the company said in a statement on Monday.

“Sky TV customers already enjoying the 12-months’ Discovery+ entertainment pass will now be able to access the Discovery+ entertainment and sport service on an ongoing basis as part of their Sky TV package. Those customers will be automatically upgraded.”