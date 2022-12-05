Sky Glass gets a much-needed picture quality boost

Sky is currently rolling out a picture quality boost for its standalone Sky Glass television sets offering streamed Sky TV without the satellite dish.

The company is addressing what we adjudged to be a serious weakness in our initial Sky Glass review. The update alters the local dimming settings to deliver higher contrast, brightness and colour accuracy.

We were far from blown away by the HDR performance, citing a lack of brightness and lacklustre viewing angles. While the update won’t take care of the latter, it might take care of the complaints over highlights, which our reviewer said were “dimly rendered whether in HDR10 or Dolby Vision.”

Sky says the update coming to its Aurora Display from tonight (December 5) and will reach all sets by the end of the week. The company says the improvements will be felt across live, on-demand, and within non-Sky apps.

“This new update enhances the existing Vivid Mode from the ‘Options’ menu, giving a visually ‘punchier’ picture with higher levels of contrast and colour saturation – for colours that ‘pop’” Sky says in a press release.

Elsewhere, says the ITVX app – the replacement for the much-maligned ITV Hub app – has now been pushed to Sky Glass and the Sky Stream set-top box.

Finally, the “Hello Sky, where’s my remote” feature will soon work with Sky Glass, having been ported over from Sky Q.

Sky says the update to the Entertainment OS will continue next year as it continues to move away from the satellite dish. Our review last year pointed out Sky Glass was very much still a work in progress, but had a great content line-up, with better sound than TVs at that price point, and an innovative playlist feature.